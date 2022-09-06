With Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev exiting the US Open in the fourth round, the ball is in Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud's court for World No 1 ranking.

With Rafael Nadal suffering a surprise fourth round defeat at the hands of Frances Tiafoe at US Open, the door has been left ajar for Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud to become the next top-ranked player in the world.

The tournament began with five players in the mix for ATP World No 1 ranking – Daniil Medvedev, the current top-ranked player, Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz and Ruud.

Medvedev and Nadal both suffered fourth round defeats in New York. The Russian lost to Nick Kyrgios on Sunday and a day later, Nadal exited by bowing out to a pumped up Tiafoe.

The situation is pretty clear for all parties concerned.

Alcaraz or Ruud must make the US Open final to have a chance of reaching the pinnacle of men’s tennis. If they don’t, Nadal will return to World No 1 for the first time since November 2019.

If Alcaraz and Ruud meet in the Championship match, the stakes couldn’t be higher: both are gunning for their first Grand Slam title and will have the World No 1 spot on the line.

There are milestones up for grabs either way. If the Spaniard becomes World No 1, at 19 years, four months he will become the youngest player to hold the top spot in ATP Rankings history. The current record is held by Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, who became World No 1 at 20 years, nine months.

Ruud, who was seventh in the world when US Open got underway, is aiming to become the first Norwegian to reach the top of men’s tennis. He is up to No 4 in the live rankings.

