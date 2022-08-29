Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev among five contenders for World No 1 spot at US Open
With Daniil Medvedev defending 2000 points at the US Open, four men are in the running to snatch the World No 1 spot from him.
New York: Daniil Medvedev comes into the US Open as the World No 1 player but he may not leave New York with that position. Five players are mathematically in contention for the top-ranked position in men’s tennis rankings. It could have been six had Alexander Zverev been fit to compete in New York.
When the points earned from US Open 2021 are dropped, Rafael Nadal will be in pole position to reclaim the spot for the first time since 2 February 2020. Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz are going to try and thwart the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s bid for the World No 1 ranking.
US Open men’s preview: With Novak Djokovic missing, who can take the crown?
Since Nadal didn’t compete in New York last year, he is defending 0 points. Meanwhile, Medvedev, as defending champion, is defending 2000 points. So, when Medvedev drops the 2000 points, Nadal will bridge their current gap.
The only way Medvedev, and the rest, can stop Nadal is if they make at least the final. The Russian can retain the top-ranked status, regardless of how others fare, if he successfully defends his title.
Alcaraz, who created quite a stir by beating Tsitsipas at last year’s US Open en route to the quarter-finals, has a chance to make history. If the 19-year-old climbs to World No 1 on 12 September, he will become the youngest top-ranked player in history, breaking the record Lleyton Hewitt set in November 2001 as a 20-year-old.
Ruud, who has climbed as high as World No 5, can become the first Norwegian in men’s rankings history to reach World No 1.
Current ATP Rankings (on 29 August):
1. Daniil Medvedev – 6885 points
2. Alexander Zverev – 5760 points
3. Rafael Nadal – 5630 points
4. Carlos Alcaraz – 5100 points
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 4890 points
6. Novak Djokovic – 4770 points
7. Casper Ruud – 4695 points
