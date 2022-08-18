Nadal will go into the US Open, which starts 29 August, hunting for a 23rd major. He's won the title four times at Flushing Meadows with the most recent one coming in 2019.

Cincinnati: Rafael Nadal's return from injury didn't go as planned in Cincinnati. The Spaniard lost 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 to Borna Coric in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Nadal had not played a competitive match since pulling out of his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury in early July. Coming in after six weeks, 36-year-old was not at his sharpest and acknowledged he needs more time on the practice court to get better.

"Obviously I didn't play my best match, something that can happen," Nadal said. "So coming back from a tough period of time, something that's easy to accept and easy to say congrats to Borna that he played better."

"I need to improve. I need to practise. I need to return better. I need days, and that's the truth. It's obvious that I was not ready enough to win the match today.

"(It) has been a difficult injury to manage. The last month and a half haven't been easy."

Nadal will go into the US Open, which starts 29 August, hunting for a 23rd major title. He's won the title four times at Flushing Meadows with the most recent one coming in 2019.

Nadal will undergo further tests to confirm everything is fine with the injury, which he said still created doubts in his mind especially during the service motion.

"I am positive," he said. "In terms of practice, I need to start to be in a Grand Slam mode, practising the way that I need to practise to be competitive since the beginning there, and I hope I will be able to make that happen.

"I need to move forward and just start to think about the energy that the crowd gives me in New York. I know it's a very special place for me, and I enjoy it, unforgettable moments there, and I'm going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.