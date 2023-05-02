Novak Djokovic able to play US Open after COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to end
Novak Djokovic is eligible to travel to the United States after mandatory requirement to be vaccinated for coronavirus are set to be lifted.
Novak Djokovic will be able to enter and play the US Open this year after the United States government said it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on 11 May.
Djokovic, possibly the only tennis player still to be vaccinated and one of the biggest world athletes, missed the US Open last year due to his vaccination stance.
The 35-year-old was also unable to enter the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments earlier this year. His request for a waiver was denied by the US Department of Homeland Security.
The Serb had missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status. The World No 1 has maintained that he would skip Grand Slams rather than get the COVID-19 shot.
Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the New York-based US Open. The hard court Slam is scheduled to be held from 28 August to 10 September this year.
