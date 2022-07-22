Djokovic became the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe for the Laver Cup that will be played 23-25 September at the O2 Arena in London.

Novak Djokovic will join forces with other members of the 'Big 4' Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to represent Team Europe in the 2022 Laver Cup. This is going to be the first time the four will come together in the same team. Wimbledon champion Djokovic became the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe for the Laver Cup that will be played 23-25 September at the O2 Arena in London.

This is going to be Djokovic's second appearance in the ATP-sanctioned event. He played the second edition in 2018.

Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the three-day team event sees Team Europe take on Team World. "It's the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it's going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport," Djokovic said in a statement.

The quartet of Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Murray have dominated the big events in tennis for two decades now. They've won 66 Grand Slam titles between them since 2006. Nadal leads the pack with 22 majors followed by Djokovic (21), Federer (20) and Murray (3).

"I don't think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together," said Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg. "I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it."

"Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy, and Novak on the team, I like our chances," he added.

John McEnroe-captained Team World have named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman in their team.

Team Europe have won all four editions so far.

