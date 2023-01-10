Melbourne: Nick Kyrgios took a dig at critics after tickets for his practice match against nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic were reportedly lapped up in under an hour.

Kyrgios, 27, hasn’t played a competitive match since October and an ankle injury kept him out of the Adelaide warm-up tournament. The Aussie and Djokovic will play a practice match at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena with proceeds going to the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The fiery Australian tennis player had pulled out of the United Cup mixed-team tournament with an injury just minutes before the pre-tournament press conference, much to the frustration of Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt, his teammates and the media.

Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance https://t.co/Sn37U2nAjv — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 10, 2023

“Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance,” Kyrgios said in a sarcastic tweet quoting one that mentioned his match was sold out in 58 minutes.

Well to be fair it will bring more crowd then any of your matches — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 10, 2023

Former US professional Noah Rubin questioned the sense of an exhibition match before a Grand Slam gets underway. “This makes very little sense. An exho right before they could meet on an actual stage? 🤔” Kyrgios hilariously responded: “Well to be fair it will bring more crowd than any of your matches.”

