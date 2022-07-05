As per a report in Australia, Nick Kyrgios has been charged and summoned to appear in a Canberra court next month.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to a Canberra, Australia court for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend late last year.

In a report by The Canberra Times, Kyrgios, who is in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, is due to appear in court next month.

"ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," police said on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the report, the charges relate to Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. If the charges are proven, Kyrgios could be sentenced to two years in jail.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release," said Barrister Jason Moffett who represents Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is due to take court on Wednesday where he faces Chile's Cristian Garin at Wimbledon. This is his third deepest run at a major having reached this stage at the All England Club seven years ago and at the 2015 Australian Open.

