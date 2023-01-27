Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Friday.

Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

Notably, Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.

After the loss in the final, Mirza had ‘happy tears’ in her eyes while addressing the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

“Disclaimer, if I cry it is happy tears, not sad tears. I don’t want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani who have deserved this,” Mirza said on-court after the match.

“I’m still going to play a few more tournaments, but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old,” she added. “I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, play some great finals … Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at Grand Slams at.”

“Sorry guys…” ❤️ Indian doubles legend Sania Mirza was overcome with emotion as she bowed out of grand slam tennis. Congrats on an incredible career! ️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/9LKc8bXDMF — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 27, 2023

Mirza, who gave birth to a son, Izhaan, in 2018, and returned to the tour in 2020, winning the first event of her comeback alongside Nadiia Kichenok, said that having her child in the stands for her final major match was a ‘truly special’ memory that she’d never forget.

“I never thought I would be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam final, so it’s truly special for me to have my 4-year-old here, my parents here,” Mirza said, thanking all those who played a part in her career.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Bopanna, who has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit, said, “It’s truly special for me to play with Sania. Our first mixed doubles together was when she was 14 years old, and we happened to win the title. Today, we get to play the last Grand Slam match in Rod Laver Arena. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win the title, but thank you for all you’ve done for Indian tennis.”

“Not only Indian tennis, but inspiring each and every one across the world for playing tennis at the highest level for so many, so many years. It really shows the dedication and hard work you’ve put in, through and through. Congratulations for a fantastic career.”

Talking about the match, the Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza’s shot into the net on set point.

Stefani and Matos broke Mirza’s serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.

(With Agencies inputs)

