The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will team with long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal on Friday at the Laver Cup in what the former World No. 1 confirmed on Twitter would be his final tour-level match.

The Swiss and Spaniard great will take to the court against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at The 02 in London following the conclusion of Andy Murray‘s match against Alex de Minaur.

“I am not sure if I will be able to handle it all but I will try,” Federer said during Team Europe’s post-tournament press conference.

“I’ve had some tough moments in the past, being horribly nervous. All these years. This match feels a whole lot different. Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be part of this historic moment is amazing and unforgettable for me,” Nadal said during the press conference. “I am super excited and I hope I can play at a good level. Hopefully, together we can create a good moment and hopefully win a match,” he added.

Notably, Federer, last Thursday announced his retirement from competitive tennis saying that the upcoming Laver Cup in September would be his last Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event as a player.

Here’s everything you need to know about Laver Cup 2022:

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will begin on September 23, Friday and will conclude on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Laver Cup be played?

The Laver Cup will be played at the O2 Arena, London.

What are the teams for Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman

What time will the Laver Cup begin? What time will Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal and Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe doubles match begin?

The Laver Cup is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST on September 23. On Day 1 of the tournament, the opening match between Casper Rudd and Jack Sock will be played. It will be followed by a clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman. In the night session, Andy Murray will play Alex de Minaur. It will be followed by the doubles match between Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal and Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

Laver Cup 2022 Live streaming and telecast details:

Which TV channels will broadcast the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.