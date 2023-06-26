At the prestigious Wimbledon, Kate Middleton had quite the remarkable meeting with tennis legend Roger Federer.

The Princess of Wales and the tennis maestro joined forces on the court, interacting with the tournament’s ball boys and girls, engaging in training activities, and even playing a thrilling game of doubles.

During their match, Kate scored a point against the eight-time Wimbledon champion, shocking both Federer and the observers. While he was standing at the net, the Swiss tennis legend acknowledged Kate’s impressive passing shot with a beaming smile and described it “amazing” in a video.

Kate is said to frequent the Royal Box at Wimbledon because she is a Royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She enjoys the matches from a privileged vantage point. In addition, she has recently accepted the honor of presenting trophies to the prestigious winners of the tournament.

Kate asked Federer for help on improving her serve as she took the roles of ball boy and girl. With the excitement any tennis enthusiast would relish, she received positive feedback from the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who commented that her serve appeared “good”.

This encounter brought back memories for Federer, who retired from professional tennis last year. He had previously worked as a ball boy in Basel, Switzerland, his hometown.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.