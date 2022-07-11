Karolina Pliskova parts ways with coach Sascha Bajin after 20 months
Karolina Pliskova had crashed out in the second round at Wimbledon this year, losing to British wildcard Katie Boulter, ranked 131 in the world.
World number 15 Karolina Pliskova said on Monday she had parted ways with her German coach Sascha Bajin after 20 months.
"Even good things something come to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team," the former world number one said in a tweet.
"It was an incredible time and I learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself," added the 30-year-old Czech.
Pliskova reached the Wimbledon finals last year losing to Ashleigh Barty.
She has never won a Grand Slam title and her last WTA title dates back to Brisbane in January 2020.
Before taking over Pliskova in November 2020, the 37-year-old Bajin had led Naomi Osaka to back-to-back Grand Slam wins at the US Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019.
The 2018 WTA Coach of the Year had also worked with Serena Williams, Kristina Mladenovic and Dayana Yastremska.
