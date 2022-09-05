Later in a post-match interview, Kyrgios talked about his bizarre error. “I thought it was legal to be honest,” he said. “That’s going to be everywhere on SportsCenter, so I’m gonna look like an idiot,” he added.

With Nick Kyrgios, you can always expect the unexpected. The Australian tennis star stunned defending champion and World no 1 Daniil Medvedev in the ongoing US Open 7-6 (13-11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. The 23rd seed was in top form as he triumphed over top-seed Daniil Medvedev for the second time in the same year to stroll in the quarter-finals.

He has become the first player since 1987 to achieve victory over the World no 1 twice in a year. However, one moment from the thrilling match left everyone, including Medvedev, stunned. In the third set, both players were even and Kyrgios had a chance to go ahead with a break point. However, what was an easy point, turned into a foul, all thanks to the Australian tennis pro.

Nick Kyrgios was ahead in a dominant rally, when Medvedev made a volley and the ball was going out on his side of the net. For some reason, Nick Kyrgios came around the net to the Daniil Medvedev’s side and served the ball back into the court. On the other hand, defending champion was stunned by his move. Initially, Nick Kyrgios celebrated his shot while the rest of the court looked on. Moments later, the Wimbledon finalist realised that he had given away his match point.

A brain fade from Kyrgios! "I've never seen anything like that before."

The match umpire awarded the point to Daniil Medvedev. However, the Nick Kyrgios did not let his bizarre error get him down. The Australian tennis star then went on to make the best of the game.

He capitalised on his subsequent service to break Medvedev and later win the third set 6-3. Nick Kyrgios broke for 2-1 in the fourth set and looked keen to not let the game extend to the fifth and final set. He maintained his lead and managed to win the set 6-2.

This victory by Nick Kyrgios means that Daniil Medvedev is set to lose his World no 1 rank.

Later in a post-match interview, Kyrgios talked about his bizarre error “I thought it was legal to be honest,” he said. “That’s going to be everywhere on SportsCenter, so I’m gonna look like an idiot,” he added.

"I'm gonna look like an idiot!" "Did you like it?" "I want to go all the way." A Kyrgios post-match interview is always just as entertaining as the match itself!

In the quarter-finals, Nick Kyrgios will next face Karen Khachanov on Tuesday. He will also be partnering with Thanasi Kokkinakis in his attempt to reach the US Open doubles quarter-finals.