Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open women's singles final. Reuters
Preview: Poland’s Iga Swiatek will look to successfully defend her women’s singles title at the French Open when she faces Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in the 2023 Roland Garros final in Paris on Saturday.
In 2022, Swiatek had defeated USA’s Coco Gauff in straight sets to clinch her second French Open title, but Muchova poses a different challenge altogether.
This will be Swiatek’s third French Open final in the last four years, having won on both previous occasions.
Muchova, meanwhile, has not had an easy career so far, In 2021, the 26-year-old was sidelined for seven months due to an abdominal injury, and in the French Open last year, an ankle injury forced her to be taken off court in a wheelchair, ending her campaign in a horrific way.
A year later, Muchova stands with a chance of winning her first Grand Slam tournament, with her previous best in any Grand Slam tournament being a semi-final finish at the 2021 Australian Open.
Ahead of the summit clash, Muchova said that her doctors had once told her that she would not be able to take part in sport.
“Some doctors told me maybe you’ll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back,” Muchova said.
Swiatek might be the favourite heading into the final, but head-to-head wise, Muchova holds a 1-0 lead over the Polish player following their only meeting in the first round of the 2019 Prague Open. Muchova had emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.
