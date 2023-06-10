Auto refresh feeds

Iga Swiatek started off with three consecutive points. Muchova then gets going with a drop shot to make it 40-15, and later pins Swiatek towards the baseline to make it 40-30 with another drop shot. Swiatek then takes the next point after Muchova's backhand return goes wide down the line.

Swiatek, the defending champ[ion, is off to a dominant start by taking the first three games of the contest. Swiatek starts off with a body serve, but Muchova hits the backhand return on the net. 15-0 to Swiatek, and she makes it 30-0 after Muchova's forehand crosscourt serve goes wide. Swiatek has no difficulties in taking the game.

Muchova takes her first game of the contest. From 30-30, Muchova comes up with a brilliant drop shot to make it 40-30. With the score 40-30 for the Czech, a backhard crosscourt return from Swiatek ends up going long, and Muchova takes the game.

A closely contested game this between Swiatek and Muchova. Swiatek gets the better of Muchova in this. Swiatek's forehand ends up being long, and it's 15-0 for Muchova, who later makes it 30-0 after a long backhand volley from Swiatek. A forehand volley from Switek helps her level at 30-30, but Muchova is later able to regain momentum at 40-30. Later on, though, Swiatek is able to take the game after Muchova nets a forehand cross court return.

Muchova begins with an ace against Swiatek that goes wide. Later in the set, the score is 40-30 in favour of Muchova, but Swiatek makes it deuce with a forehand return. Muchova with a brilliant crosscourt drop shot, to get the advantage. She eventually finishes game with a crosscourt backhand pass.

Swiatek surges to a 30-0 lead, and makes it 40-0 after Mucha's backhand shot goes long. Swiatek later takes the first set 6-2 without much fuss.

Iga Swiatek takes a 2-0 lead into the second set. In the second set, Muchova sends a long forehand and Swiatek breaks the serve.

Swiatek extends her lead to 3-0 in the second set, but Muchova comes back to make it 3-2. Muchova is involved in a nine-shot rally and grabs a point with a backhand crosscourt shot to make it 40-30. Muchova then wins the game with a serve and volley.

Swiatek takes a narrow 4-3 lead against Muchova. Muchova goes wide as Swiatek makes it 30-0. It's rather one of those easy games for Swiatek, who makes it 40-0 after Muchova's forehand shot goes wide down the line. Swiatek with a backhand winner to clinch the game.

Preview: Poland’s Iga Swiatek will look to successfully defend her women’s singles title at the French Open when she faces Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in the 2023 Roland Garros final in Paris on Saturday.

In 2022, Swiatek had defeated USA’s Coco Gauff in straight sets to clinch her second French Open title, but Muchova poses a different challenge altogether.

This will be Swiatek’s third French Open final in the last four years, having won on both previous occasions.

Muchova, meanwhile, has not had an easy career so far, In 2021, the 26-year-old was sidelined for seven months due to an abdominal injury, and in the French Open last year, an ankle injury forced her to be taken off court in a wheelchair, ending her campaign in a horrific way.

A year later, Muchova stands with a chance of winning her first Grand Slam tournament, with her previous best in any Grand Slam tournament being a semi-final finish at the 2021 Australian Open.

Ahead of the summit clash, Muchova said that her doctors had once told her that she would not be able to take part in sport.

“Some doctors told me maybe you’ll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back,” Muchova said.

Swiatek might be the favourite heading into the final, but head-to-head wise, Muchova holds a 1-0 lead over the Polish player following their only meeting in the first round of the 2019 Prague Open. Muchova had emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

