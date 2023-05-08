Roger Federer said he hopes Rafael Nadal would recover in time for the French Open and insisted it would be a “brutal” blow for tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros winner is absent in Paris.

Nadal has been struggling with a hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open in January. The Spaniard has not played a match since and missed all the warm-up tournaments for the clay court major.

Nadal has now missed all of Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and has also been forced to skip the Italian Open in Rome that starts on 8 May.

“It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn’t going to be there,” Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, told Sky Sports on the sidelines of the Miami Grand Prix.

“I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best.

“Obviously Novak (Djokovic) hasn’t been playing that much so I hope he’s going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well,” added Federer, who retired last year.

Djokovic has also had less than impressive preparation for the French Open. The Serb was beaten by Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 in Monte Carlo and in the quarterfinals of Banja Luka by Dusan Lajovic.

The World No 1 is also affected by injury concerns with an elbow issue affecting his chances.

In their absence, the young players have made a mark especially Carlos Alcaraz who won both the titles in Barcelona and Madrid. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev lifted the trophy at the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz is now set to dethrone Djokovic at the top of the rankings when he takes the court in Rome.

Nadal has played each French Open tournament since winning the first of his men’s record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005.

French Open gets underway on the red clay in Paris on 28 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.