Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open men's final between 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud who is seeking his first in third final appearance. It all gets underway in half an hour. Before the coin is spun and chair umpire calls 'play' we look at the two finalists up close.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu come from a set down to beat Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez to claim the women's doubles crown in Paris - 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-1

French Open Final Preview: Novak Djokovic is just one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title. That will be one more than Rafael Nadal – sitting out with a hip injury.

Standing in Djokovic’s path is Casper Ruud who is in the Championship match for a second year running.

It is the Djokovic’s 34th major title match and Ruud’s third – who also made the final of the US Open last year.

For Djokovic, No 23 will put him in illustrious company. The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

Djokovic’s Slam tally has seen him win 10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, three US Opens and two French Opens (in 2016 and 2021).

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Over on the other side of the net, Ruud is a 24-year-old from Norway who is bidding for his first major title. Last season, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

