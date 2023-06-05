Not often do you get a former champion being mentioned so often at a Grand Slam draw ceremony as Rafael Nadal was when Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in the same half of the French Open. But not often do you have a former champion making such a mark at a tournament that Rafa has (had?) at the French Open with a jaw-dropping 14 titles. As the Spaniard says, tennis goes on. And it did in Paris.

His vacuum has been filled, or attempted to, by another Spaniard and World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz. By emerging young players – for a second major running. By a mother playing not just for herself, her newborn but also for her country. By Novak Djokovic who is looking to move clear of Nadal by the coming Sunday evening.

The hits

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka: The top two players have made the second week without dropping a set. Sabalenka came through a tricky fourth round against Sloane Stephens and has had a politically-charged week with first round against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Iga Swiatek, in comparison, has had an easier three rounds with bagel in first and second followed by a double bagel in the third.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz: The two men’s title contenders have been equally convincing. For Alcaraz, Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Musetti appeared to be tricky challengers but he faced little threat in straight sets wins. Novak Djokovic, flying the Kosovo flag high this tournament, has also not dropped a set.

Youngsters shine: After the many years of ’30 is the new 20′, we have youngsters popping up galore. Zheng Qinwen, Linda Fruhvirtova, Ben Shelton, Jack Draper all made themselves count at the Australian Open earlier in the year. Last week, 16-year-old Maria Andreeva, who proclaimed she wants to win 25 Grand Slam titles, made a 19-year-old Coco Gauff look a veteran! Elsewhere, Holger Rune (20) and Alcaraz (20) remain alive.

Elina Svitolina: Frenchman Gael Monfils’ wife Elina Svitolina has been cheered on throughout the week by the locals. Playing just her third tournament since becoming a mother, the Ukrainian has been an example with how she’s conducted herself ever since the war. With the title in Strasbourg last week, Svitolina has been an inspiration.

The misses

Night sessions parity: The count after Sunday stands at men’s matches: 7, women’s matches: 1. Gauff said she was okay with the men taking the late evening starts. Ons Jabeur was upset after learning that tickets for the Sabalenka vs Stephens match were resold. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo once again defended their position by saying it is the quality of line-up that decides who takes up the 8:30 PM slot.

The French

TAYLOR SAYS: 🤫@Taylor_Fritz97 takes out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Iqe9Vl0zSa — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 1, 2023

0 French players enter the second week. Arthur Rinderknech, who went down to Taylor Fritz in second round, was the last French player to bow out. With no Frenchmen seeded and Caroline Garcia, fifth seed in women’s draw, not stringing two wins in a row since March, the chances were grim. Meanwhile, the wait for a male French champion at home, and the first since Yannick Noah in 1983, continues.

The Indians: There were no singles players in the main draw again. In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan exited in the first round while Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni pairing lost in the second. Yuvan Nandal, competing in the boy’s singles, starts this week.

Jessica Pegula: Having made the quarter-finals in four of the last five Grand Slams, Jessica Pegula missed reaching that mark this time as well. To be fair, this is not her preferred surface anyway. She does, however, remain alive in women’s doubles alongside Gauff.

Jannik Sinner: It is hard to not like Sinner. He goes about his business, isn’t in your face, is polite about his approach and plays a sweet game. But for the fourth straight major he lost a five-setter, this one to Germany’s fishing-loving Daniel Altmaier.

Barbora Krejcikova: Did anyone have a worse tournament than Barbora Krejcikova? The 2021 champion lost her first round match to Lesia Tsurenko and in a bigger surprise, lost the doubles in the first round too. Krejcikova and partner Katerina Siniakova had won four majors in a row and this was their first defeat of the year.

Daniil Medvedev: Potentially in the same league as Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev had the chance to make inroads after lifting his first title on clay in Rome. But then he ran into qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild who came from two sets to one down to win. Welp!

The in-betweens

The fans: French Open fans have always been loud, have whistled, engaged in the Mexican wave, cheered the French players, man or woman, and booed often. One can even differentiate the majors based on just the noise the fans make. The cacophony of the French Open crowd surged aging entertainer Gael Monfils in a five-setter. They have rallied behind his wife, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, especially when she faces Russian players.

They cheered against Taylor Fritz so relentlessly, he shushed them after winning – a reminder of Daniil Medvedev’s run-ins with the crowd at the US Open. Then they booed him for a minute as the on-court interview could run for just one question.

But they were also harsh by booing Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk when she refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Geopolitics: It’s a tricky situation for all. Ukrainian players have maintained their position on not shaking hands with players from Russia and Belarus. They’ve been vocally against the two countries, their players and the governing bodies for not doing enough as war ravages their homeland for 15 months now.

Sabalenka addresses press after defeating Kostyuk in a tense R.1 encounter.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/AM4LrgUmSX — TENNIS (@Tennis) May 28, 2023

Sabalenka, prominently, has been at the forefront of this. She was grilled in the post-match press conferences over her stance on the war, association with former president and asked to condemn the war unequivocally. She tried to get out of it before eventually deciding to skip the organised press conferences altogether. With sports and politics mingling, it is a tough place to be as a player (and a moderator!).

