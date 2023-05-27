French Open gets underway on 28 May (Sunday) with Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal as the defending champions. Except, for the first time since 2004, there is no Nadal in Paris. 14-time Roland Garros winner Nadal has been forced into skipping the tournament with a hip injury. More on this, and what it means, in a bit.

In the women’s draw, Swiatek is the reigning champion and has two stiff competitors in Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina which has quite effectively turned into a ‘Big 3’ of the women. It can be argued that it is too early to call it a rivalry, but the signs thus far are promising.

We look at the talking points at the 2023 French Open:

End of an era without Nadal

Rafael Nadal announces he will be out of action for a few months and 2024 will “probably” be his last year as a professionalhttps://t.co/UsbOR7QNn5 pic.twitter.com/MWbON6E4Dm — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) May 18, 2023

The last time Nadal didn’t feature at a French Open was in 2004 when he had to withdraw because of an ankle injury in Estoril. That year, with Spaniard Juan Carlos Ferrero as the defending champion, Gaston Gaudio won the title. It was the last time a non-European won the Coupe des Mousquetaires. To be fair, in the 18 years since, 14 went to Nadal and the remaining were lapped up by Novak Djokovic (twice), Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer. In fact, it is the first French Open since 1998 that will be played without either Nadal or now-retired Federer.

French Open 2023: Dates, schedule, prize money, top stars and how to watch

With hip injury not showing any sign of improving, Nadal will be out for months and has said 2024 could perhaps be his last on tour. If he does recover, Paris could witness Nadal in action twice – at the French Open and the Olympics.

Door open for Djokovic

Djokovic, responsible for two of Nadal’s three defeats on the red clay, would usually step into the role as title favourite. Chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title, the Serb has been plagued with injury issues of his own.

A recurrence of a right elbow injury has affected his clay court season. He failed to get past the quarter-finals at any of the three clay events – Monte Carlo, Banja Luka and Rome – he played as preparation.

French Open 2023: Four men and two women in race to be World No 1

As a result, he has slipped down the ATP Rankings losing his World No 1 spot to Carlos Alcaraz and even seen Daniil Medvedev get to the second spot. The draw has him in the same half as Alcaraz which keeps them on course to meet in the semi-finals.

“I know I can always play better. Definitely am looking forward to working on various aspects of my game, of my body, hopefully getting myself in 100 percent shape. That’s the goal,” said Djokovic after going down to Holger Rune in Rome.

New generation arrives

With Federer retired and Nadal and Djokovic affected by injuries, the young guns have finally wrested control. Things have not been handed to them but they’ve fought tooth and nail for it.

Alcaraz is top of the charts in that department. The US Open champion missed the Monte Carlo Masters with a spinal injury before he raced away with the Barcelona and Madrid clay titles. However, the momentum was brought to a grinding halt under challenging conditions of Rome where he lost to World No 135 Fabian Marozsan in the last-32.

“I really need some days to reset my mind a little bit, to be fresh for Roland Garros,” said Alcaraz who will be the top seed at a Slam for the first time.

Rune arrives for the French Open with a run to the Monte Carlo and Italian Open finals. At World No 6, the Dane captured the title in Munich.

Despite his baby-faced looks, Rune has been embroiled in controversy in his young career. After his loss to Casper Ruud last year, he accused the Norwegian of “lacking respect” while Ruud advised the Dane “to grow up”.

Not flying under the radar anymore, and not in the youngster category either, is Medvedev. The Russian has categorically stated clay is his least favourite surface. Until the results started to turn around. After four straight first round exits, Medvedev made the quarter-finals and the fourth round. He now comes in with a first clay court title in his kitty and a new found vigour on the surface.

Swiatek, injury hampered, eyes glory

Iga Swiatek can become the first woman to successfully defend her crown at the French Open in 16 years if she can shake off a worrying injury. The last female player to win consecutive titles was Belgium’s Justine Henin who won three in a row during 2005-07.

French Open 2023: Djokovic, Alcaraz placed in same half of men’s draw

It is a daunting task made to look simple by Nadal. Maria Sharapova, champion in 2012, ended as runner-up 12 months later. Serena Williams lifted the trophy in 2015 before falling short in the 2016 final. Since Henin’s triple, Italy’s Francesca Schiavone was also in the near-miss club as her 2010 championship was followed by runners-up spot the following year.

Swiatek suffered a thigh injury in Rome which forced her to retire from her match against Elena Rybakina in the quarter-final. After showing grimace on court and nerves right after on social media, the Pole clarified that she was “positive” about her chances of playing in Paris.

Women get a ‘Big 3’

How early is too early to call a competitive string of matches between players as a rivalry? Swiatek and Sabalenka faced off in the Stuttgart and Madrid finals with both players winning one each. Rybakina had met Sabalenka in Melbourne and produced a cracking Australian Open final. They then met in Indian Wells and Miami with the glory shared. Rybakina, born in Russia and now represents Kazakhstan, had the upper hand over Swiatek in Rome before she retired.

The trio have won the last four Grand Slams on offer, the prize that defines greatness in tennis.

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, put it simply: “They are the best three players that we have right now.”

Who gets the night session?

In 2021, the French Open introduced night session matches for the first time. Six of the first seven sessions that year featured male players, which led former World No 1 and WTA Player Council member Victoria Azarenka to highlight the obvious imbalance.

“It’s just honestly a bit frustrating every time you’re trying to deal with the organisation here, it’s becoming ‘pas possible (not possible)’. Everything you hear is ‘pas possible’.”

A year later, only one of 10 night sessions featured a women’s singles clash.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, compounded the controversy by suggesting men’s matches have “more attraction”.

She later apologised, insisting her comments had been taken out of context.

The topic gets even more light in the aftermath of controversy at the Madrid Open where women’s doubles players were denied the right to speak at the trophy ceremony. The players had also complained of unjust treatment.

France continues to wait

Yannick Noah, the champion in 1983, was the last French male player to win the Roland Garros title. By stunning Mats Wilander, he had ended a title drought going back to 1946 – 37 years ago.

Since Noah, only one Frenchman – Henri Leconte – has played the men’s singles final. It came when Leconte lost in straight sets to Wilander in 1988 (35 years ago).

Though, there have been near misses. Gael Monfils reached the semi-finals in 2008 and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga made the last-four in 2013 and 2015.

The chances look slim that the wait will end this year with the highest ranked Frenchman in the draw being World No 38 Ugo Humbert and plenty of local players stacked together.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.