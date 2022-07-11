Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, registering his 21st Slam win in the process, though the triumph won't be enough for him to prevent a slide in the ATP rankings.

In what will likely be his final appearance in a Grand Slam this year, Novak Djokovic ensured he doesn't end the year empty-handed as he bludgeoned his way through the 2022 Wimbledon, defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final to win his seventh title at the grass-court major.

Djokovic fell narrowly short of completing a Golden Slam (winning all four slams along with Olympic gold) last year after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. Since then, he's endured a turbulent run, getting sent back from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open after refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine, and getting knocked out of the French Open following a quarter-final loss to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

The 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over maiden Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios at the Centre Court on Sunday however, will have come as a healing balm for the Serbian superstar, who equalled American tennis legend Pete Sampras' record of seven titles at the All England Club, and collected his 21st Slam win to inch closer to Rafael Nadal's all-time men's record (22), going past Roger Federer's 20 titles in the process.

The victory though might just be a bittersweet one for Djokovic as he fell four places in the ATP ladder despite collecting a seventh title at the All England Club. Here's why:

Why Djokovic slid down the ATP rankings despite Wimbledon victory?

The 2022 edition of Wimbledon will go down in history as a unique event as for a change, the tournament did not award any ranking points to the players.

The tournament after all had quite the tumultuous build-up — it raised many an eyebrow with its decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision did not go down well with many, especially the ATP and the WTA, who decided to strip the grass court Grand Slam of its ability to award ranking points.

Both ATP and WTA, governing bodies of men's and women's tennis respectively, had allowed players from the two nations to compete in their events, albeit under a neutral banner.

Thus participating in the Grand Slam would mean little to the players in terms of moving up the charts, although the opportunity to compete in an event as prestigious as Wimbledon is something no player would want to pass up.

As for Djokovic, who had won the last three consecutive Wimbledon titles, not only would he have wanted to maintain his winning streak at the All England Club, it would've been an opportunity for him to inch closer to fierce rival Nadal's 22 Slam titles, especially since his chances of competing at the US Open later this year appear slim due to his refusal to get jabbed.

As a result, the Serb fell four places in the updated ATP rankings on Monday to seventh, below Spanish rising sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Runner-up Kyrgios too endured a slide despite finishing in the top two, dropping five places to 45th.

Who's leading the ATP rankings right now?

Here's a quick glance at the ATP top 20 list that was updated on Monday:

1. Daniil Medvedev 7775 pts,

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6850

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6165 (+1)

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5150 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050 (+1)

6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4845 (+1) 7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4770 (-4)

8. Andrey Rublev 3700

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3445

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185 (+3) 11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3155 (+1)

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3025 (-2)

13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2975 (+1)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (+1)

15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2280 (-4)

16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130 (+1)

17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2055 (+1)

18. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 1926 (+2)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1740 (+2)

20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1658 (-1)

