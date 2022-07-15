Dominic Thiem follows up first win in 14 months with yet another victory in Bastad
Thiem beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori on Wednesday and backed it up with the two-hour and 41-minute win over fourth seeded Spaniard Bautista Agut
Bastad, Sweden: Dominic Thiem followed up his first win in 14 months with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Bastad quarter-finals on Thursday.
The 28-year-old former world number three, now ranked a lowly 339, missed the second half of 2021 due to a wrist injury and arrived in Sweden with a 0-6 tour-level record in 2022.
However, he beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori on Wednesday and backed it up with the two-hour and 41-minute win over fourth seeded Spaniard Bautista Agut.
"The win against Emil gave me confidence that I can compete against the best players in the world and today against Roberto," said the Austrian.
"He is always such a tough opponent. I was expecting and hoping it would be a close match. Then when I won the first set in the tie-break I said 'Hey, I can win today.' I had the belief until the end of the match and the third set was really good."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: Women's semi-finals see three new names in quest for maiden Slam
Three of the four women's semi-finalists at Wimbledon are into the last four of a major for the first time. The 'odd one out'? 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios moves into semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.
Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal tired of physical fitness talk as Simona Halep eyes semi-finals
Nadal is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969. He takes on Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarter-final.