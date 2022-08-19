The trial includes US Open, the last major of the season, and goes until the end of the season with the ATP Finals in Turin in November.

Cincinnati: World No 1 Daniil Medvedev is not against the men's tennis body's trial of off-court coaching but he does not see it having much of an impact.

The trial, which got underway last month, allows an individual to coach a player both verbally and non-verbally from a designated seat provided that it does not interrupt play or hinder an opponent.

The trial includes US Open, the last major of the season, and goes until the end of the season with the ATP Finals in Turin in November. Later, ATP will evaluate whether to allow it on the Tour in the future.

"During the match, I don't really see how a coach can help," US Open champion Medvedev told reporters in Cincinnati after beating Denis Shapovalov. "In some other sports there is tactics, it's so important.

"When a tennis match is there, I guess it can be one match out of five where suddenly he's going to be like, 'change your position on return', or, 'go more to his backhand', if he sees it from the outside."

On Wednesday, American Taylor Fritz said allowing players to receive instructions from their respective teams was a "dumb rule" and went against the ethos of tennis being an individual sport.

"Let's say I play Fritz tomorrow, it's our first encounter, still I know how he plays and he knows how I play. I don't think on-court coaching tomorrow is going to make a huge difference," said the Russian ahead of his encounter with the American in the quarter-finals.

"But in general, I'm okay with it, like I was never against it," he added.

