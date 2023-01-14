In his 2009 biography, Andre Agassi alluded to the loneliness of the sport. “I play tennis for a living even though I hate tennis,” he said. A sport that he took up as a child. A sport in which he climbed to the highest echelon. A sport in which he won eight major titles and was arguably the most well-rounded all-surface American player of his time. Yet, the nature of the beast meant competitive matches year-round, across the globe. In between are the intense practices and recovery sessions. What personal life?

Netflix’s latest offering, Break Point, focuses on the tennis world and the daily grind that goes into climbing to the top. Or an attempt to get there. The five episodes released so far focus on the twenty somethings – Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini, Ajla Tomljanovic, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa (to name a few) — and their desperate attempt at catching up with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, for the men, and forging a name for themselves for the women.

The major gripe associated with tennis, from a player perspective, is the loneliness of it all. You’re locked in a battle on the court, millions watching across the world, thousands in the stadium, TV cameras capturing every moment, every reaction. There is little room for error, matches can turn in a moment, sometimes with a single shot made or missed.

Beyond the big serves, the topspin heavy forehands and lung bursting rallies is the mental fortitude that goes in such situations. It is that desire to keep striving and battling with the ambition of climbing up. It is the fear of not fulfilling their full potential.

Unlike Agassi, Djokovic, Nadal, the first five episodes focus on players who are yet to make it. They’ve been knocking on doors, just not been able to break them down. Italy’s Berrettini and Australia’s Kyrgios are Wimbledon finalists. Rich-kid Fritz, from California, is a Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

The first episode sets the tone of what’s to come with Nick Kyrgios. A player that John McEnroe calls once-in-a-decade talent. And yet, he makes more headlines for his combustible personality – having a go at opponents, ranting at chair umpires, dropping F-bombs towards the crowd, and even alleging a fan for being drunk.

Behind all of this is a personality that acknowledges finding it tough to manage expectations and to be on the tour for a large portion. The episode touches on mental health struggles and drinking issues which required a close friend to drag him to matches. “Tennis is an extremely lonely sport,” he says. “That’s what I struggle with the most,” he adds.

That is a feeling shared by the youngsters in the game. “What’s the point of being out there if I don’t think I can win?” Tomljanovic questions her team between sobs after losing to Badosa in the first round of 2022 Australian Open. The existential question is followed by dread of inevitability – “should I just retire?”

This comes months before she beats Serena Williams at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in what might have been the legendary American’s last match.

What appears to be a dream from the outside, is a nightmare on the inside (for many). It is a continuous pattern of luxury hotels, hotel food, locker rooms, brightly lit stadiums with nowhere to hide. Only the top players make money to survive, to travel business/take jets, be able to afford travelling coaches. The lot covered in the five episodes, fit the bill. But it doesn’t make the grind any easier.

What starts as a tournament of 128 hopefuls is eventually reduced to one winner. A zero-sum game. “If you’re not winning the event, you’re a loser every week. That’s when I think tennis is brutal. It keeps going with or without you,” says Tomljanovic.

One wonders why the makers specifically focused on these set of players for their first five episodes. And why this angle, this storyline when 2022 was inundated with drama. For now, it barely touched upon Iga Swiatek’s magical run. Novak Djokovic’s deportation saga. Carlos Alcaraz’s rise to the top of the world.

Maybe the brief was to focus on the next generation of champions after Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer. But the beauty of the beast, of sport, lies in its unpredictability. Nadal won the Australian and French Opens. Djokovic won Wimbledon. And Alcaraz won the US Open while also rising to the top of the world. As Berrettini mentions, the sport doesn’t wait for anybody while referring to the 19-year-old Spaniard.

As for this group – what keeps them all going despite the loneliness? Badosa, probably, explains it best: “It’s a drug. This sport is a drug. Winning big titles, winning big matches. It’s very, very addictive.”

