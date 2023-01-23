Melbourne: Six of the eight women’s singles quarter-finalists at the 2023 Australian Open are seeded. But only two belong in the top-10 with the door left ajar by world No 1 Iga Swiatek, who lost to Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek, the overwhelming favourite coming into the tournament, was beaten on Saturday and this has put Jessica Pegula as the prime contender to lift the title. Joining ‘the mix’ on Monday were former world No 1s Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova. Also through to the last-eight are 45th-ranked Magda Linette and 64th-ranked Donna Vekic.

Poland’s Linette is into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam in her 30th main draw appearance. Vekic, meanwhile, extended her sensational run to 16 wins in last 19 matches with a maiden Australian Open quarter-finals spot to boot.

Sabalenka and Pliskova are not new to this stage of a major tournament. Belarussian Sabalenka has been to three Grand Slam semi-finals (2021 Wimbledon, 2021 US Open and 2022 US Open) with Czech Republic’s Pliskova making 2016 and 2021 US Open finals.

Both players were ruthless in their respective fourth round wins as the Australian Open entered the second week. Sabalenka downed 12th seed Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 hitting 32 winners and only 18 unforced errors. Pliskova has flown under the radar and that may well change after her convincing 6-0, 6-4 victory over Zhang Shuai.

24-year-old Sabalenka, who had declared herself as ‘queen of double faults’ with 428 double faults in 2022, has turned a tide this season. In the four matches this fortnight, she’s served 11 double faults, an average of 2.75, far cry from the 7.78 per match year.

Speaking to a biomechanical expert proved decisive in fixing her serving issues. “I’m super happy that this thing with my serve happened to me,” she said after the victory over Bencic where she won 39 of 54 points on serve and faced just one break point.

“Before I wouldn’t be really open for that. I would be like, ‘You know what, my serve is fine, I don’t want to change anything’. Actually, even when my serve was working, it wasn’t really right.

“I was, in that moment, open for whatever. I was just like, ‘Please, someone help me to fix this f***ing serve. I’m sorry for swearing, but this is how it was.”

“I want to believe that the way I’m working right now, the way I’m on the court right now, this is the new beginning, and this is the next step. So I really want to believe that it’s going to really help me.”

In contrast, it was Bencic who double faulted at the inopportune moments to give Sabalenka the advantage. The Swiss player threw away a 3-1 lead and then double faulted at set point.

In the second set, Bencic faced another break point and double faulted once again. The errors handed Sabalenka the match on the platter and she didn’t let go.

Another beneficiary of the conditions which have favoured power players and flat hitters is Pliskova. The Czech player is making the most of return to Melbourne Park having missed last year’s edition with a right arm injury that needed a cast.

Pliskova said: “Of course it’s amazing just to be here because I was really, really sad last year that I missed especially this part of the season.

“It just took me some while because I also started pretty much still with the pain. I felt like lately I was finding my game. Now I continue playing how I was playing in the US swing. Happy again to be in the quarter-finals second slam in a row.”

The 6-foot-1, 30th seed banged 12 aces to run away with the first set in just 21 minutes. It emphasised her return to form having not yet dropped a set this tournament.

Last season Pliskova dropped from fourth in the world and finished outside the top-30 for the first time since 2013. The lows included a second round loss in Paris to a 277th-ranked qualifier and exit from Wimbledon at the same stage.

It prompted her to sack coach Sascha Bajin and then re-hire him in December. “We have had some great success together,” she said of the German who guided Naomi Osaka to consecutive major titles.

“So that’s why I took him back. I believe we have plenty more tournaments to come and plenty more success. So hopefully, we can finally win some trophies together.”

Based on current evidence, both these power-hitters and big servers will be forces to contend with. Watch out!

