Melbourne: By the time Andy Murray broke Thanasi Kokkinakis at 5-5 in the fifth set and hit a backhand winner down the line to close the match out in the next game, the clock had ticked to 4.07 AM in Melbourne. Day 4 of the Australian Open had moved into Day 5 of the first major of the year. A match that had inexplicably started at 10.30 PM had drawn to a close five hours and 45 minutes later – the longest of Murray’s storied career.

Of the 34,272 fans that had come in for the evening session on Thursday, many had walked out the Melbourne Park. A reasonably busy Margaret Court Arena at the start had quite a few empty seats by the end. Several thousand diehards remained. Some carried the British flags for Murray and others the Australian and Greek flags for Kokkinakis.

The Briton acknowledged the people who had stayed behind. “Amazingly, people stayed until the end. I really appreciate people doing that and creating an atmosphere for us,” said Murray on court.

The timing was perfect for TV audience in the UK and the US, if that was the intention, but it shouldn’t be. Much of the Melbourne Park, including the media building, had been shut for the day.

Mid-match, he had already made his frustration with the schedule and the timing known. “Why are we playing at 3 AM?!” shouted the three-time major champion.

It didn’t help that he was denied a toilet break at the end of the fourth set. Sure, he had used up his quota of bathroom allocations, but leeway needs to be made for extenuating circumstances. A marathon match, going into 3 AM, is not the same as a routine match at noon. “It’s so disrespectful that the tournament has us out here until 3 AM and we can’t even go for a piss,” an irate Murray had told chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore.

After the match, as he spoke to reporters in the stadium hallway, Murray didn’t mince any words. “I don’t know who it’s beneficial for,” Murray said after his 11th win from two sets down – most among active players. “A match like that, we come here after the match and that’s what the discussion is: Rather than it being ‘epic Murray-Kokkinakis match,’ it ends in a bit of a farce.”

“If my child was a ball kid for a tournament, they’re coming home at 5 in the morning, as a parent, I’m snapping at that. It’s not beneficial for them. It’s not beneficial for the umpires, the officials. I don’t think it’s amazing for the fans. It’s not good for the players,” he added.

Despite its late hour, 4:07 AM is not even the latest finish in tennis or the Australian Open for that matter. The latest finish at Melbourne Park is 4:34 AM in 2008 in a match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis, the record for any Slam. Meanwhile, the latest finish in tennis history is 4:55 AM at the 2022 Mexican Open in a match between Alexander Zverev and Jenson Brooksby. That night in Acapulco, the pair had gone on court, absurdly, at 1:30 AM!

Murray’s day didn’t just finish as he stepped off the court. It involved cool down exercises to lower heart rate and temper the adrenaline, media activity, potentially an ice bath, dinner and then bed.

“I mean, look, it is obviously amazing to win the match,” he said with a chuckle, “but I also want to go to bed now. It’s great. But I want to sleep.”

Murray can’t get enough of this place 😝@andy_murray is back at the #AusOpen just eight hours after his epic night.#AO2023 pic.twitter.com/Q6XXGuusfw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2023

Incredibly, Murray was spotted back at Melbourne Park eight hours after his heroic encounter. While Kokkinakis saluted the drained Murray with, “You’re a warrior Andy Murray and a [sic] honour to share the court with you” on Instagram, tennis great Martina Navratilova said “no other sport does this”.

It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather(light and wind) and starting times or cutoff times for matches. Murray and Kokkinakis will finish around 4am. Crazy- no other sport does this @AustralianOpen @ITFTennis — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 19, 2023

“It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather (light and wind) and starting times or cutoff times for matches,” she tweeted.

“Murray and Kokkinakis will finish around 4am. Crazy – no other sport does this.”

Time for tennis to move to only one 1 match at the night sessions at grand slams. This is the best outcome for ALL singles players. We can’t continue to have players compete into the wee hours of the morning. Rubbish for everyone involved – players/fans/event staff

Etc. — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 19, 2023

Murray’s brother Jamie, who is playing doubles at the Australian Open, offered suggestion in how to counter the issue. “Time for tennis to move to only one 1 match at the night sessions at grand slams. This is the best outcome for ALL singles players. We can’t continue to have players compete into the wee hours of the morning. Rubbish for everyone involved – players/fans/event staff. Etc,” he tweeted.

It wasn’t convenient planning for Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur either who stepped up to Rod Laver Arena at 11:20 PM while waiting for Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud to conclude. All while Kia Arena sat empty with scheduled matches done by 8:17 PM.

“It’s kind of crazy. I think for the body also, I don’t think it’s healthy to play at 1am,” said the Czech World No 86, who came through vs second seed Jabeur, about her match that finished at 1:06 AM. “Also, like, if you are playing three sets, it’s crazy.”

The sentiment was shared by other players as well. Rohan Bopanna labelled it “unhealthy” and Jessica Pegula stressed “it needs to be talked about.”

“I think it’s extremely difficult not only for players, but everybody working for the tournament. It’s not ideal because your body needs to get used to that kind of time,” said Bopanna to Firstpost.

“For a couple of days, schedule was coming very late. And it’s not a situation you want to be in because want to know whether you are on the schedule next day. So for guys who are playing 11 AM, that’s really unfair.”

Tournament director Craig Tiley defended the scheduling and said there is only little one can do to squeeze these many matches in 14 days. “You would expect from 7 PM to 12 AM (the evening session) in that five-hour window, you would get two matches,” he told host broadcaster Channel Nine.

“We also have to protect the matches. If you just put one match at night and there’s an injury, you don’t have anything for fans or broadcasters. At this point there is no need to alter the schedule,” he added.

“We always look at it when we do the debrief like we do every year, we’ve had long matches before, at this point we’ve got to fit the matches into the 14 days so you don’t have many options.”

If an anomaly, a la Isner-Mahut, is needed to get the point across, then so be it. But before that, tennis, please stop glorifying late-night finishes – it’s not helping anyone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.