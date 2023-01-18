Melbourne: If the combination of heat and rain in one day wasn’t enough to upset the players at the Australian Open, they’ve found one more thing to moan about: the balls.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, who was beaten by Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday, had said before the tournament got underway that the Dunlop balls in use aren’t what they used to be.

“The ball is worse quality, without a doubt,” he had said. “We can’t talk about that anymore — it’s what we have. We need to play with it. I think it’s a ball that doesn’t get the same spin as usual.”

His adversary in quest for most Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic agreed with the assessment. “The longer you play, the more rallies you play, the fluffier or the bigger the ball becomes and it’s slower,” nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic said after his first round win. He added it would lead to longer matches.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who came from two sets down against Alex Molcan, became the latest to voice his protest. “I don’t want to complain about it, but the balls are not bouncing. I’ve never seen this,” he told the chair umpire.

Worth noting here that the speed of the ball is impacted by a variety of factors beyond a player’s individual skill. It ranges from weather and temperature to whether the match is being played indoors or outdoors.

Americans try and draw a perfect lock

Americans are locked in. 🔒😂 pic.twitter.com/fSC8MuxYC1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 18, 2023

Taylor Fritz needed four sets to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the first round on Tuesday. Subsequently, as is the norm in tennis, the player was asked to leave the court by signing the camera.

The 25-year-old then proceeded to draw something that looked more NSFW (not suitable for work) than anyone would have imagined. He took to Twitter to explain himself, “For ur [your] information i [I] was trying to draw a (lock) emoji…. I just forgot the very important fact that I suck at drawing.”

For ur information i was trying to draw a 🔒 emoji…. I just forgot the very important fact that I suck at drawing — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) January 17, 2023

On Wednesday, his compatriots took up the drawing challenge of sorts. Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys all signed off after their victories with a much-better looking lock than Fritz’s (not that the bar was set high to begin with!)

Pegula honours Hamlin with a ‘3’

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, wore a white screen-printed patch with Damar Hamlin’s uniform number on her black skirt while competing at the Australian Open.

Bills safety Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field when he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on 2 January. He spent over a week in the hospital, part of that time in critical condition, before being able to go home.

“I definitely wanted to do something,” Pegula said. “We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the (Buffalo) Sabres [NHL team] were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the ‘3’ was the symbol,” said the 28-year-old.

“I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here. I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then also just show my support,” she said. “I felt like it was such a global event.”

After the first round, she had left the court having scribbled “Go Bills #3” on the camera lens.

Swiatek changes tunes, hides under tree for half hour

"I was just hiding under a tree, waiting for 30 minutes." 😂😂 Iga Swiatek has a special request for Aus Open fans 😉 🖥 #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/DSM0l8sWGw — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 18, 2023

World No 1 Iga Swiatek, who uses rock music to tune out the outside noise and even her own before a match, had been listening to Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses for the past two years. The two years that witnessed plenty of success for the Polish player including two French Opens and a US Open aside from a lengthy winning run.

Now, she’s mixed things up and introduced newer songs from same bands while adding newer artists. The latest additions are Black Sabbath, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Lenny Kravitz. “Different but still the same kind of stuff,” she said after her second round win.

The 21-year-old likes to turn to books, TV shows and goes on walks on her day offs at majors. On one such walk on Tuesday, she was left stranded as heavy rain started to pour on an unpredictable day in Melbourne. 37-degree heat in the afternoon turned to heavy winds and squall by evening.

On court she claimed she had to wait half an hour under a tree before it subsided a touch before she found shelter. Later, the jovial youngster admitted it was “probably 10 minutes.” Where did she hide? “A tree in the gazebo.” Now you know where to find the World No 1 when it’s raining!