Melbourne: Rafael Nadal’s four-set victory over Jack Draper at the 2023 Australian Open first round on Monday (16 January) was briefly interrupted by missing rackets of all things!

The bizarre incident happened in the opening set of Nadal’s 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over the British player.

With the Spaniard leading 4-3 in the first set on Rod Laver Arena, a bewildered Rafa told the chair umpire: “I need the racket back!”

It was not immediately clear what transpired but on second look, it appeared Nadal had asked for his racket to be restrung, as players do, only for the ball kid to take the wrong one.

A smiling Nadal then told Draper what the interruption was all about, “The ball boy took my racket!”

“Not distracting, just a funny situation,” Nadal told Eurosport after the win.

“I said ‘I need the stringer’, but I needed the stringer to look at the other racquets.

“So, he picked up my racquet I was ready to play (with). But okay, he took it and no problem at all.”

Nadal grateful to have family around

It was the defending Australian Open champion’s first win since his wife gave birth in October. They’ve also made the trip Down Under and Nadal admitted he was ‘grateful’ that wife Mery was here giving him company.

The Spanish great acknowledged he wasn’t sure he would have coped without them for a month. The 22-time Grand Slam winner arrived in Australia in December for the United Cup and is now defending his crown at Melbourne Park.

“Only could create a negative impact if I was here for one month and they were not able to be with me,” he said.

“You don’t know how you are going to react, you know?

“I don’t know my feeling if the baby’s not here with me for one month. I don’t know if after three weeks I miss him, and I lost a little bit the focus.”

“Something I was not ready to accept this challenge, so I am happy that my wife accept to come here,” he said.

Pegula pays tribute to Bills’ Hamlin





Jessica Pegula took only 59 minutes to progress to the second round of the Australian Open – dropping just one game.

Before stepping up on the court, she watched NFL franchise Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs.

The No 3 seed Pegula, whose parents own the Bills (and the NHL’s Sabres), said she woke up at 7 AM and watched most of the second half before stepping up on the court.

After her routine 6-0, 6-1 win, she drew a heart on a TV camera and wrote, “Go Bills #3” referring to Damar Hamlin, the Bills player who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the start of this month.

Beautiful outfits ahoy!

Away from players’ forehands, backhands and serves on a hot Melbourne day, some focus was also devoted to outfits with a few wearing some incredible kits.

First up, Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova, and Bianca Andreescu, all endorsed by Nike, wore bright skirts that are suitable for the heat expected over the course of the next court.

Did Adidas make this top with Maria in mind? Because 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YCPul1mgnF — Stefanie (@Stefmara) January 16, 2023



Maria Sakkari, one of the fittest-looking women players on the tour, then took the intensity level higher with a cracking top and shorts combination.



And then Frances Tiafoe wore a flurry of colours in his sleeveless top and shoes with flowers on it.

Speaking about the clothing, Tiafoe’s American compatriot Coco Gauff said, “It’s a lot going on, but I feel like that’s Frances Tiafoe. He has a lot going on. He’s never quiet, he’s always loud. I think the outfit represents that. Loud and proud, and I think that’s Big Foe.”

