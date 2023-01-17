Melbourne: The second day of the Australian Open was expected to be warm, and the organisers pulled all stops to be prepared. With the mercury reading 37 degrees Celsius, water coolers were being used all around Melbourne Park; water fans were being run at full blast and volunteers handed out sunscreen to those who were looking. Despite the conditions, 37,149 had walked through the gates.

On court, however, it felt warmer with no shade to bring respite. A ball girl was reportedly guided off the court during Taylor Townsend’s match against Diane Parry.

But just after 1PM, the extreme heat became unbearable that an advisory was issued which read: “At 1:12pm the AO Heat Stress Scale reached 4 and the heat policy came into play. This means singles players can take a 10-minute break – women between the second and third set and men between the third and fourth set – of their matches.”

14 minutes later, the Scale reached stage 5 which led to all play on non-covered courts to be halted. “.. play continues until the end of an even number of games or the completion of a tie break. No new matches will be called to court. Play on outdoor practice courts is also suspended.”

“The roofs will remain closed on RLA, MCA and JCA for the remainder of the matches currently in play. There will be no play on outside courts before 5pm. The Referee will continue to review conditions AO-Heat Stress Scale to determine when play can be resumed on outside courts.”

Not everyone was pleased to be taken off court. Australia’s Jordan Thompson complained they’ve played in warmer temperatures in the past. When has that ever happened? I’ve been here when it’s like 45 degrees,” he told the chair umpire.

Play eventually resumed on all courts at 5 PM. But under three hours later, it was halted again – this time with rain. As a result all outside courts (without roof) became inoperable with action continuing on the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Russia, Belarus flags banned

Russia and Belarus flags were banned by the organisers in the aftermath of the Russian flag being unfurled during a match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova a day prior.

A Ukrainian fan reportedly called security suggesting the proactive move could create a safety issue on the small outside court.

“Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday, we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.

“The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka opted not to get involved in the political debate after her first round win. “I have zero control on it. What can I say? They did it, okay, no flags,” said the World No 5, who was one of multiple Russian and Belarussian players who were barred from playing Wimbledon last year.

Townsend wins first match as mother

"Having a child doesn't stop you from hustling, grinding and being great at whatever you want to do." 🙌 After winning her first round match, @TaylorTownsend spoke to the media about how she plays to inspire mums. 💕#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/wVz3brO8VA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2023

American Taylor Townsend won her first singles match, a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Diane Parry of France, since giving birth to A.J. in March 2021.

The 26-year-old, who had sought counsel from Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams on handling motherhood and tennis career, needed just 57 minutes to get the job done.

Clijsters, who had reached the top of the rankings and won three of her four majors since giving birth, gave out seemingly good advice: “Really enjoy being a mom, don’t rush and take your time, because you don’t want to come back feeling pressure or anything like that. That was kind of like my mentality when I was coming back: I want to enjoy being a mother. I want to understand my son. I don’t want to feel the pressure of, like, ‘I have to play.’”

“My goal is just to try and inspire people and moms to show that you can do whatever you want,” Townsend said. “Having a child doesn’t stop you from hustling and grinding and just being great at whatever you want to do.”

The Chicago-based leftie spent 10 days in the UAE for a “solo vacation” during the off-season. And that, she says, worked in her preparation for the Australian Open.

Giorgi denies getting fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Italy’s Camila Giorgi denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate which allowed her to travel.

A doctor is under investigation in Italy for supplying false certificates and fake vaccines with Giorgi listed as one of the people who took the illegal route.

“I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me,” she said after dropping just one game in first round win. “So with that, I’m very calm. Of course, if not, I couldn’t come here and play this tennis, I think.”

Giorgi admitted she had visited the doctor but denied any wrongdoing. She added to being vaccinated by said doctor and by medical practitioners in other countries.

Her father, Sergio Giorgi, sat at the back of the interview room was aghast when the media conference ended, he said: “Unbelievable, no questions about tennis.”

As per Tennis Australia and government guidelines, a foreign visitor isn’t required to present a vaccination certificate. Additionally, if a player does exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, they can remain in the draw.

