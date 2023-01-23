Melbourne: The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna juggernaut continued unabated at the Melbourne Park with straight sets win on Monday at the Australian Open. Mirza, playing her last Grand Slam, and Bopanna beat Makoto Ninomiya and Ariel Behar 6-4, 7-6(9) despite squandering four match point chances.

Once again egged on by a boisterous crowd on Court 7, Mirza and Bopanna staged a strong show in the opening set.

But the large crowd also meant multiple interruptions and movement with people waltzing in before the changeover. A peeved Bopanna complained to the chair umpire but saw little to no solution being offered. The 42-year-old used the frustration to his advantage by slapping thumping serves to eke out quick points.

The Indian team won three straight games from 2-3 down to stand on the cusp of taking the opening set. Bopanna banged a 206kmph ace to bring up set point and followed it up with a 193kmph serve that was returned wide.

With the momentum clearly in favour of the Indians, they should have swept to victory but were guilty of not making chances count.

They had four break points in the third game, two more in the fifth game before finally getting the break in the seventh game. However, Mirza had her serve broken in the very next game with a touch of luck falling to Behar — donning a T-shirt which had a pink bear wearing a crown on the back — at the net.

As the sun started to set and conditions cooled down in Melbourne, tiebreak beckoned and not long after, Bopanna and Mirza created four match point chances after another. A deep Bopanna return on the Ninomiya serve produced a meek response which sat up perfectly for Mirza to thwack at the net.

Next up for Bopanna-Mirza are Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarter-finals.

Bopanna and Mirza are the only senior Indians remaining at this edition of the Australian Open after all of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Sakethi Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan have been sent out.

In juniors on Monday, Manas Dhamne retired in the second round of his boys’ singles match. The 15-year-old went down with cramps at 2-2 in the deciding set against 11th seed Yi Zhou and never recovered.

He eventually conceded defeat at 5-7, 6-3, 2-5 with the exceptionally mobile Satara-born player unable to get shots in play.

The injury also meant he was ruled out of the boys’ doubles match later in the day where he was scheduled to partner with Aryan Shah.

Yuvan Nandal is the other junior boy remaining in contention and has a tough challenge against fourth seed Arthur Gea on Tuesday.

