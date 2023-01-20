Melbourne: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden bowed out of the men’s doubles competition at the 2023 Australian Open on Friday. Placed second on Court 3, the local crowd didn’t get much to cheer as the Indo-Aussie pairing lost 3-6, 5-7 to Austria’s Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in 69 minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden only saw two break point chances come their way throughout the match – both at 2-4 in the first set – and were guilty of not making it count. On the first, Bopanna was unable to get a fierce serve back and on the second, he sent a backhand volley into the net.

“Having gone down an early break doesn’t help, especially against guys who won couple of titles in the last two seasons. The courts are playing quick, so it is not easy to get used to them. Having said that, we had our chances to break back. Credit to them, they hit a couple of quick reflexes, we missed one or two sitters, I missed one backhand volley on top of the net, which I should be making them play at this level,” said 42-year-old Bopanna to Firstpost.

Erler and Miedler win 6-3, 7-5 vs Bopanna and Ebden in 69 minutes. Bopanna and Ebden had chances, got to 30-30 bunch of times, unable to go beyond. #AusOpen Bopanna also has mixed with Sania Mirza. pic.twitter.com/dbdVwavHIr — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) January 20, 2023

“I don’t think we played well, returned well. Even at 5-5, the guy hit one down the line. Definitely not the result we wanted but it is how these matches go sometimes,” he added.

The match emerged as a case of so-close-yet-so-far with Bopanna and Ebden coming within two points of getting a break on multiple occasions. In the first game of the match, Erler was pushed to deuce twice. The 25-year-old was made to strive to close the opening set out as well.

In the second set, Miedler’s serve came under the pump at 3-4 but the Austrians survived the challenge with a service winner. Erler was pushed even further – three deuces – in the next serve and the duo put away two forehand winners to stay in the ascendency.

The next game, Ebden was broken to love with a winner deep into the open court which all but sealed the deal.

The job was completed by Mielder whose kick serve forced a backhand return flush into the net from Ebden. Erler-Miedler progress to the second round where they will face Jiri Lehecka and Alex Molcan.

Meanwhile, Bopanna can shift attention to the mixed doubles competition where he’s partnering Sania Mirza. The Hyderabadi player also has the women’s doubles to navigate where she and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina have Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round.

