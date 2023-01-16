Melbourne: Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is scheduled last on Day 2 at the Rod Laver Arena to begin his quest for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. The No 4 seed takes on Roberto Carballes Baena.

At any other time, this would be a routine win for the former World No. 1 but not for now.

The Serb has admitted to having concerns over his hamstring that has affected his preparations in the last week. Over the last week, he cut a practice session short, on Sunday he called it off completely and rescheduled the one on Monday for later.

Djokovic had his left leg taped as he was joined by his coaching staff including Goran Ivanisevic.



“I’ve been struggling with that a bit, to be honest, the last seven days. But it’s hopefully not a major concern,” he had said on Saturday.

On paper, it is a daunting task for Spain’s Baena. Djokovic has won his last 34 matches in Australia (including his last 21 matches at the Australian Open) and having missed the tournament last year, will be even more determined to get off to a fast start.

Djokovic’s return had been one of the big talking points coming into the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old was deported and had his visa revoked for three years in dramatic fashion last year due to his non-vaccinated status against the Coronavirus. That position has remained, but with the Australian government changing its policies on foreigners’ vaccination, Djokovic had his visa ban removed.

The Serb had prepared for the Australian Open by winning the warm-up tournament in Adelaide – but simultaneously picked up the injury as well.

In other tasty matches on Day 2 at Melbourne Park, Andy Murray, who got an ill-timed goodbye at this venue in 2019, has a challenging clash against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, is hoping to record his first victory against a top-20 player at a Grand Slam since 2017.

Meanwhile, 2020 Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem, on the mend after an injury-riddled season, starts against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

There’s been a re-arranging of the schedule owing to Nick Kyrgios’ pull out from his home tournament with a knee injury. Local fans can stick around for Alex de Minaur, the highest-ranked Aussie in either draws, who has Chinese Taipei’s Yu Hsiou Hsu on John Cain Arena.

In other interesting-looking matches on Day 2, World No 2 Casper Ruud opens against Tomas Machac; No 2-seeded woman, two-time Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur, plays Tamara Zidansek, No 4 Caroline Garcia faces Katherine Sebov and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez faces Alize Cornet.

