Melbourne: Andy Murray was at his vintage best to beat Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling five-set clash on Day 2 of the Australian Open. The Briton saved a match point, while squandering a two-set advantage, to beat the big-serving Italian 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/6) in 4 hours and 49 minutes.

In the last match of the day, nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 against Roberto Carballes Baena with the contest getting underway at half past 10 and yet seeing a sizeable crowd in attendance.

Action was affected significantly on Tuesday with extreme heat policy disrupting play for three hours before rain halted things in the evening.

Before the heat policy was put into effect, as mercury reached 37 degrees Celsius, Andrey Rublev capitalised on a struggling Dominic Thiem’s physical vulnerabilities to move into the second round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win. Also progressing was fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka who needed only 69 minutes to beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4.

As the sun beat down on Australia’s second-largest city, 37,149 fans made their way through the gates but as the day progressed the conditions became hotter. Despite plenty of water coolers, water fans and sunscreens being handed out by volunteers to combat the rise in temperature, it felt hotter on court.

Rod Laver Arena had its roof closed because of the heat policy and it played into 35-year-old Murray’s hands who made the most of the conditions.

Murray produced his biggest Grand Slam victory in years and did his all to get there. He ran extreme lengths of the court, pounced on every drop shot, dived for a volley and had a bloody knee as a result.

The former World No 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner had luck go his way, too, after years of misfortune. Berrettini shanked a backhand into the net on match point opportunity and Murray closed it out with a net cord.

By the end of it, Murray, who was given a standing ovation and a farewell by this very crowd in 2019, was up on its feet again applauding a stupendous performance four years on.

“I will be feeling this this evening and tomorrow,” the five-time Australian Open finalist, who plays with a metal hip after undergoing career-saving surgery, said.

“But right now unbelievably happy and proud of myself. I’ve put a lot of work into the last few months with my team to give me this opportunity to perform in stadiums like this, in matches like this and against players like Matteo — and it paid off tonight.”

“I did well to get through,” said Murray who will face either Fabio Fognini or Thanasi Kokkinakis in the next round. Kokkinakis led Fognini by two sets to love before play was suspended.

This was Murray’s first win over a top-20 player at a major since 2017. He underwent a second surgery to get a metal hip inserted – potentially for days like today.

Berrettini, who is nearly a decade younger than Murray, admired the 66th ranked player’s effort.

“I think he played better. He was moving way better, hitting the ball better. Everything in general. He served really well. I mean, it wasn’t a secret, his returning is one of the best on tour. I knew it would have been a tough first round. I mean, he loves to play these kind of matches. He’s a great champion. I said it so many times. Personally, was great to play with that atmosphere against him. Yeah, just a great match. Unfortunately it didn’t go my way,” said Berrettini who lost a five-set match after winning four in a row.

Murray raced through the first two sets briskly, taking just an-hour-and-a-half, but Berrettini turned things around to force a decider.

In the fifth set, Murray came within two points of closing the match out but Berrettini kept him at arm’s length. Eventually, Matteo created a chance of his own, ran forward to a poor drop shot but sent his backhand flush into the net.

With the match reaching 6-6, a first-to-10 points tiebreak was needed. Murray, playing his first such format, took a 5-0 lead and then 8-3. The edge-of-the-seat clash ended in rather anticlimactic fashion with Murray’s return hitting the top of the net and rolling over – much to Berrettini’s frustration.

The win was Murray’s 50th match win at the Australian Open – fifth to get to the milestone in the Open Era after Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stefan Edberg.

The matches that followed on Rod Laver Arena tried to live up to the sensational hype created by this contest and came close. First, No 2 seed Ons Jabeur beat Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 and then Djokovic, in his return to the Australian Open, had his left thigh taped up but still moved convincingly – dropping just four points in the third set.

Djokovic received a loud and warm reception from the fans – many carrying Serbian flags and chants of “Idemo” on multiple moments in the match.

Rublev downs Thiem

Earlier, Thiem, a 2020 US Open champion, two-time French Open finalist and once at Melbourne Park, on the mend since undergoing a wrist surgery was taken out in straight sets. To compound his physical duress, there was a rib/abdomen issue in the second set.

“It happened at one serve in the second set. The sun was — I was in a tough position to serve, so I completely changed the toss, and something happened after at the abs or at the ribs. Then I went out, and the physio said that the ribs are fine, it’s just a little inflammation or a little strain. Yeah, that’s what happened. Obviously not the best timing and in the middle of the second set, but it is what it is,” he said after his 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat.

Rublev will now play either Australian qualifier Max Purcell or Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

Other men advancing on a start-stop day were: Britain’s Dan Evans, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, American Taylor Fritz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Sabalenka advances, Muguruza out

Over on the women’s side, Sabalenka, champion in Adelaide, maintained her unbeaten start to the year with a straightforward win. The Belarussian, whose best result at the Australian Open is fourth round the past two years, hit 29 winners (out of 60 points won) compared to her opponent’s seven.

Over on the Margaret Court Arena, two-time Grand Slam winner and finalist here in 2020, Garbine Muguruza served for the match but then lost seven of next eight games to go down 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 to Elise Mertens. The Spaniard has now lost eight deciding sets in a row, five of which have been 6-1.

“I think I’m struggling to close in the second set and then you’re feeling like, ‘you had it but you don’t’ and then the next set becomes tougher, facing it. I have to find a way to stay and be more competitive in those moments when my opponent is bringing the highest level of the match,” she said when asked about her poor last-set record.

Other winners around Melbourne Park were fourth seed Caroline Garcia, former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. Local girl Kimberly Birrell caused quite a stir by beating 31st seed Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.