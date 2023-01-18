Melbourne: When Iga Swiatek emerged on the big stage, she would catch everyone’s attention with big headphones cupping her ears as she took court. The soft-spoken World No 1 is one of the humblest players on tour. Her evangelism has seen her raise funds for children and teenagers affected by the war in Ukraine. She has spoken out publicly about mental health and last year donated her prize money from a tournament in Ostrava to a mental health charity.

But when it comes to preparing for matches, the zen-like Swiatek relies on hard rock music, electric guitars, and drums. The strategy, she has revealed over the years, is to drown out the voices in her head and the crowd itself.

The bands range from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses but that has seen a shuffle about with the introduction of new names into the mix.

“I actually just changed my playlist before the match and I was listening to the same songs for two years, so it was tough but it’s working,” she said in her Australian Open on-court interview on Wednesday after beating Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in 84 minutes. “Hopefully these songs aren’t going to mess up my head.”

The latest additions are Black Sabbath, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Lenny Kravtiz. “Different but still the same kind of stuff,” she clarified.

On the court, though, last year’s semi-finalist started strong and ran off to a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Colombia’s Osorio, the only woman from her country in the top-300, had flashes of brilliance with the forehand – including breaking twice in the first set – but couldn’t sustain it.

Swiatek broke serve six times and has the entire chilly Melbourne day to herself as the match was moved indoors on account of continuous showers outside. What’s she going to do with the rest of the day? Look for food options.

53 – Iga Swiatek has won 53 of her first 65 Women’s Singles Grand Slam matches – in the Open Era only six players had more such wins after 65 Majors matches. Rush.@WTA_insider @WTA | #AusOpen2023 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/TPTUmUmERp — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 18, 2023

As she departed, she signed the camera lens with the all-important question: “Sushi or steak tonight?”

“Tonight I’m for sure going to have a free evening and it’s going to be much nicer because yesterday I was already thinking about the match, so I’m going to try to enjoy it,” she said.

“Maybe tonight a nice dinner because I’ve been eating sushi for the whole week and I can’t look at it anymore.”

Swiatek would face 2019 US Open Bianca Andreescu in the next round if the Canadian can get past Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

