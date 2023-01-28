Following two-week-long actions in Melbourne Park, the Australian Open 2023 Men’s singles have found its two finalists – Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Both of them will cross swords in the title bout at the Rod Laver Arena on 29 January, Sunday at 2 PM IST. It will only be the second Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas who has not faced much resistance so far in the tournament. However, the final assignment will not be an easy one as he will need to get rid of former World No 1 Djokovic to secure his maiden major title. On the other hand, the Serbian icon will hunt for his 10th Australian open championship and his 22nd Grand Slam as well.

In his previous game, Novak Djokovic defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets. However, he failed to provide a strong start against his unseeded American opponent, committing as many as 24 errors in the first set. But he managed to secure the first set through a tie-breaker with a remarkable break of serve. The 35-year-old then immediately recovered from his mistakes and maintained a strong grip in the remaining game. Finally, he won the match with a score of 7-5 6-1 6-2. If he wins this latest edition of the Australian Open, Djokovic will equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slams.

Stefanos Tsitsipas – the current No. 3 in the world – pulled off a dominating start to his semi-final battle against Karen Khachanov but suffered a momentary setback in the latter half. After blowing two match points late in the third set, Tsitsipas eventually recovered quite well and finished the match with the scoreboard reading in his favour 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be held?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be held at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

When will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be on 29 January, Sunday.

What time will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas commence?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence at 2 PM IST.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be telecast and streamed live?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be telecast on Sony India Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on the SonyLiv mobile application and website.

