Melbourne: Andrey Rublev capitalised on a struggling Dominic Thiem’s physical vulnerabilities to move into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Also progressing to the second round among early matches was fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka who needed only 69 minutes to beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4.

With mercury rising to 37 degrees, Rublev and Sabalenka got the job done before the heat policy came into effect.

As the sun beat down on Australia’s second-largest city, plenty of fans made their way to the gates but as the day progressed the conditions became hotter. Despite plenty of water coolers, water fans and sunscreens being handed out by volunteers to fans to combat the rise in temperature, it felt hotter on court.

Thiem, a 2020 US Open champion, two-time French Open finalist and once at Melbourne Park, has been on the mend since undergoing a wrist surgery. He missed nine months across 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Over the past year, the results had improved, and the 98th ranked Austrian looked positive coming into it – but for a niggle in the abs/ribs region to strike in the second set.

“It happened at one serve in the second set. The sun was — I was in a tough position to serve, so I completely changed the toss, and something happened after at the abs or at the ribs. Then I went out, and the physio said that the ribs are fine, it’s just a little inflammation or a little strain. Yeah, that’s what happened. Obviously not the best timing and in the middle of the second set, but it is what it is,” he said after his 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat.

Rublev was pleased to get past Thiem especially given the conditions. “First of all I’m happy that I was able to get through in straight sets. It was super hot today so happy I can save some energy for future matches,” said the 2021 Australian Open quarter-finalist Rublev in an on-court interview.

“When you play against Dominic, it’s never easy. We are really good friends and I know he is going through not easy times, so I just want to wish him all the best to come back at the same level that he belongs as fast as possible.”

Rublev will now play either Australian qualifier Max Purcell or Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

Sabalenka, champion in Adelaide, maintained her unbeaten start to the year with a straightforward win. The Belarussian, whose best result at the Australian Open is fourth round the past two years, hit 29 winners compared to her opponent’s seven.

“I’m really doing everything I can to get as far as I can, you know. It’s tough to say, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m going deep. This time I’m going to make a final. I’m going to win a Grand Slam.’ You cannot say that. The only thing I can say is that I’m really working hard. Physically, mentally, yes, I’m ready to go deep. Hopefully I will do my best on court, and I will go deep,” said Sabalenka who saved all five break points in a largely untroubled match.

Over on the Margaret Court Arena, two-time Grand Slam winner and finalist here in 2020, Garbine Muguruza served for the match but then lost seven of next eight games to go down 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 to Elise Mertens. The Spaniard has now lost eight deciding sets in a row, five of which have been 6-1.

“I think I’m struggling to close in the second set and then you’re feeling like, ‘you had it but you don’t’ and then the next set becomes tougher, facing it. I have to find a way to stay and be more competitive in those moments when my opponent is bringing the highest level of the match,” she said when asked about her poor last-set record.

Other winners around Melbourne Park were fourth seed Caroline Garcia, former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. Local girl Kimberly Birrell caused quite a stir by beating 31st seed Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.

