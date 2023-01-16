Melbourne: Three of four American women made winning starts among the early matches at the Australian Open on Monday (16 January) with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins coming through. The only casualty was the No 28 seed Amanda Anisimova, who had accounted for Naomi Osaka last year, who was beaten in straight sets.

Pegula dropped just one game in her 59-minute triumph versus 161st ranked Romanian Jaqueline Cristian on Margaret Court Arena. Gauff, meanwhile, reeled off four straight games at the end and converted her seventh match point opportunity to beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 over on the neighbouring Rod Laver Arena.

Collins, last year’s Australian Open finalist, took a medical timeout and complained about her knee in the first set but came through against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Gauff and Pegula were coming off strong starts to the year. 18-year-old Gauff, who had finished 2022 by losing five straight matches, is now 6-0 this year having won the title in Auckland last week. Pegula was given a confidence boost as she played a key role in USA’s win in the inaugural United Cup competition.

Pegula with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win in under an hour vs Cristian: Today everything worked. You take it as they come. Take it one day at a time. Way to make a statement! pic.twitter.com/IY2CZDNfeJ — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) January 16, 2023

The duo, who play doubles together, have carried the mantle and burden of responsibilities for American tennis with Serena Williams retiring and Venus Williams seemingly on the verge of it.

Gauff, No 7, and Pegula, No 3 in the world, are yet to win a Grand Slam but have made surges into the latter portions of the draw. 18-year-old Gauff reached the French Open final last year and Pegula has been to the quarters of all Slams but Wimbledon.

“I feel like what Serena and Venus have done is still at another level. I feel like it’s very hard to feel like you belong on that level or that you should take over that mantle that they did. It’s very hard to, I guess, put myself in that position of feeling pressure,” said Gauff after her win.

“Let’s say Serena only won like two slams, then maybe I would feel it a little bit more, but I think 20-something [23], I don’t know, is a lot. So, I’m just starting off with one. I feel like Jess and I are just trying to start with one.”

“Yes, we feel pressure being the top Americans and want to do well for our country, but I feel they’re on the GOAT status and we’re not even close to reaching that so there’s no need for us to put pressure on ourselves for that yet.”

Gauff now faces a cracker second round against Emma Raducanu who beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 on the 1573 Arena. The Briton continued to have her left ankle taped up but didn’t seem perturbed by the injury that saw her pull out of a match in Auckland in tears.

Two seeds did fall early on Day 1 of the first major of the year with 25th seeded Marie Bouzkova and 28th seed Amanda Anisimova. Czech Bouzkova lost 2-6, 4-6 to 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and Marta Kostyuk swept aside Anisimova in convincing manner.

Greek Maria Sakkari didn’t waste much time on Rod Laver Arena beating Yan Yuan of China 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal, Medvedev also in action

In action later in the day are women’s top seed Iga Swiatek and defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal. The Pole, seeking her first Australian Open title, starts against Germany’s Jule Neimeier, the world number 69 who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.

In their last and only meeting, Swiatek dropped the first set before coming through 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 at the 2022 US Open before going all the way to her third Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, Nadal on a ‘slump’, having lost six of his last seven matches stretching back to the US Open last year, takes on emerging 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper, who reached the Adelaide semi-finals last week.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will cap off the night session on Rod Laver Arena when he takes on 60th ranked Marcus Giron.

Medvedev has been the Australian Open runner-up for the past two years, losing first to Djokovic in 2021 and then Nadal after squandering a two set advantage.

Also in action on Monday are men’s third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who plays Frenchman Quentin Halys, and former Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka who has Sofia Kenin in her first round.

