Teenager Juncheng Shang created history by becoming the first male singles Chinese player to pick up a win at the Australian Open in the Open Era. The 17-year-old qualifier battled past Germany’s Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in nearly three hours to progress.

Shang saved two break points in the opening set and didn’t face another throughout the match and converted his third match point opportunity to pick up the win.

The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the men’s singles draw at the 2023 Australian Open that got underway on Monday. Besides the massive win for Chinese tennis, it is also his first tour-level win in four attempts.

Don’t sleep on this teen 😤 Juncheng Shang becomes the first male Chinese player to win an #AusOpen main-draw singles match in the Open Era.@AustralianOpen https://t.co/HidYbWKkDg — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 16, 2023

“I think overall this whole week was different for me, playing my first slam, every day I was pretty nervous getting on the court. But at the same time, it’s one of the best moments I have had so far in my career, so I’m, like I said, I’m just very excited to be on court, and everything is a learning process for me,” he said after.

The Chinese player comes from a family of athletes. His father, Yi, played professional football and his mother, Na, was a world champion in table tennis. He has been living and training in the US since he was 13.

The tournament was already a historic occasion for Chinese tennis with three men making the main draw for the first time in the Open Era. Besides Shang, Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing are the other two players in the competition.

“We have had really good players from the women’s side but not really big names in the men’s. So I think we are very lucky that I’m part of it, and I’m very lucky that I’m part of this team. Hopefully we can do something big in the future,” he said.

Li Na had put China on the tennis map by winning the 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open. Since then, the women have taken over with seven players in the singles draw, led by the veteran Zhang Shuai, who is ranked World No 22.

The men made strides last year with 26-year-old Zhang becoming the first Chinese man to break into the world’s top-100 in October. Wu, 23, created his own history at the 2022 US Open when he became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a Grand Slam singles main-draw match.

Why did it take the men this long to catch up? “It’s a complicated thing. I think I’m not quite sure how to answer that, but I think physically it’s a big step for us in the men’s tennis. But I think, we’re on the right track right now. Hopefully we can do a better job in the Slams, in the three-out-of-five sets, and hopefully that can happen in the future,” he said.

Zhang is drawn to play America’s Ben Shelton in his Australian Open debut, while wildcard Wu plays France’s Corentin Moutet in the opening round.

