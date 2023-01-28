Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open women’s final Saturday.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, was appearing in her first major final.

She improved to 11-0 in 2023, and the only set she has dropped all season was the opener on Saturday against Wimbledon champion Rybakina.

But Sabalenka turned things around with an aggressive style that resulted in 51 winners, 20 more than her opponent. She used 17 aces to overcome seven double-faults. And she managed to break the big-serving Rybakina three times, the last coming for a 4-3 lead in the third set that she never relinquished.

Sabalenka needed to work for the championship, double-faulting on her initial match point and requiring three more to close things out.

Twitterati congratulated Sabalenka on winning her first Grand Slam title.

Here are a few reactions:

ARYNA'S TIME 🐯@SabalenkaA comes back to beat Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and clinch her first career Grand Slam title!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RAEHiOh9Km — wta (@WTA) January 28, 2023

24yo Aryna Sabalenka is a GRAND SLAM champion! Beats Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a fantastic final to win the #AusOpen. 11-0 to start 2023, well deserved. pic.twitter.com/PadtM4hrGw — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 28, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka plays the match of her life in her long-awaited first Slam final, blasting *51* winners and just 28 unforced errors to win the #AusOpen. 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina. An all-time triumphant performance. Incredible resilience. Wowza. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 28, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka wins a match that felt more like a bout. Handled the pressure and an often brilliant opponent in Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open and her first major 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Heck of a final pic.twitter.com/Ceve8MrLZx — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) January 28, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka wins a thrilling Australian Open final to claim her first grand slam title, beating Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 24-year-old from Belarus is tennis's first neutral grand slam singles champion. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 28, 2023

That was some women’s AO final. Well done ladies 👏 Brilliant tennis. — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 28, 2023

Unbelievable ! So much respect to to the girls!! Congrats Aryna!!!!!!!! Calm tiger!!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 28, 2023

With inputs from The Associated Press