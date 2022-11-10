ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic drawn in separate groups
Rafael Nadal is the top seed at the year-end championships for the fifth time but will try to win his maiden trophy. Novak Djokovic, on the contrary, will try to make history with a sixth title.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not be in the same Nitto ATP Finals group, it was revealed at the draw Thursday.
Nadal is the top seed at the year-end championships for the fifth time. The Spaniard, this year’s Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, will try to lift the season finale trophy for the first time. The lefty leads Green Group alongside Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz.
Seventh seed Novak Djokovic will try to make history at the Pala Alpitour. The five-time champion can tie Roger Federer’s record of six Nitto ATP Finals titles. Stefanos Tsitsipas tops Red Group with Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev.
Three former Nitto ATP Finals titlists are in the field: Djokovic, Medvedev, and Tsitsipas. The draw was held at Intesa Sanpaolo Headquarters in Turin.
SINGLES
Green Group
Rafael Nadal (1)
Casper Ruud (3)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (5)
Taylor Fritz (8)
Red Group
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2)
Daniil Medvedev (4)
Andrey Rublev (6)
Novak Djokovic (7)
The doubles draw was also revealed Thursday. Top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, who in Paris clinched the year-end No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Doubles Team Ranking, headline Green Group with Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek and Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios. Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lead Red Group with Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara, and Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos.
DOUBLES
Green Group
Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (1)
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4)
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (5)
Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios (8)
Red Group
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (2)
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer (3)
Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara (6)
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (7)
