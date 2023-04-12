Andy Murray: 'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine'

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) was forced into lifting its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes which was also put in place for Wimbledon last year. The decision came as a result of sanctions and fines from tennis governing bodies on Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). UK was the only nation to ban Russian or Belarusian tennis players due to the war in Ukraine and concerns the Russian government could use these events as propaganda tools.

Andy Murray, member of the AELTC, has called the reversal a “difficult decision.” The former World No 1 said they were left with little choice with no support from others within the sport.

“It’s a difficult decision for Wimbledon,” he told Tennis Majors after his first round defeat in Monte Carlo. “Obviously the rest of the sport had gone in a completely different direction to them, which made it very hard. But I don’t think this should be so much about that decision. I think it is distracting a little bit from actually what is taking place. You don’t want that to happen. You want the actual issue to be at the forefront of all of these discussions.”

“I think what’s really important is to continue to talk about what’s actually happening in Ukraine just now, not focusing on a few tennis players and a few athletes who may or may not be able to play major sporting events.”

Murray, who was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2022 in recognition of his support for efforts in Ukraine, acknowledged he knew of the decision before it was officially announced. The Briton had donated £630,000 to humanitarian causes linked to Ukraine.

The two-time Wimbledon champion said more needs to be done to support the players affected – a feeling also voiced out by Petra Kvitova.

“Obviously I have sympathy for the Ukrainian players,” he said. “I’ve seen that some of the female players have spoken out about how difficult they found it and maybe felt like they could have had more support as well through that.

“You need to understand their perspective as well, and not just the players that weren’t allowed to play last year. There are Ukrainian players on the tour whose families and everything (are affected) and they’re going through unbelievably difficult times as well. And that’s what’s important.”

