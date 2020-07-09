Tennis legend Roger Federer says he is inching 'closer and closer' to retirement

If Federer were to retire immediately, he would do so as the most accomplished male tennis player with 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 310 total weeks atop the ATP rankings

In a recent interview with German newspaper Zeit, Roger Federer admitted that he is edging towards his retirement.

According to a report in Eurosport that cited Federer's interview with Zeit, the 38-year-old said, "In principle, I was only concerned with my health, but now I miss the feeling of playing in a full stadium."

The Swiss veteran has not played since losing to Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals and is set to miss the rest of this season.

He went on to add, "I know that the time to retire is getting closer and closer and I think I will miss the circuit very much. I must be patient and keep working. It would be easy to have retired at this juncture, but I want to continue giving myself the opportunity to enjoy tennis. I will take some time to get back in good shape."

If Federer were to retire immediately, he would do so as the most accomplished male tennis player with 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 310 total weeks atop the ATP rankings. He also holds an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 2008 and a silver in singles competition in 2012.

Federer had recently in a Twitter post declared he will not play this season if matches resume owing to surgery on his knees. Stating that he had to have an additional arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, he said he plans to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready. "I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” he added.