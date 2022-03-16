Tennis Grand Slams to all trial first-to-10 tie-breaks in final sets
Until now, the major events all employed different rules on how to end a match which reaches 6-6 in a deciding set.
Tennis' Grand Slam tournaments will all trial using a first-to-10 tie-break in final sets this year, the four competitions announced on Wednesday.
Until now, the major events all employed different rules on how to end a match which reaches 6-6 in a deciding set.
The Australian Open already uses a first-to-10 breaker, while the US Open has opted for a traditional first-to-seven tie-break at 6-6 for over 50 years.
The French Open has still not used a final-set tie-break, although Wimbledon introduced a first-to-seven breaker at 12-12 in 2019.
"The Grand Slam Board are pleased to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set," the organisers of the Grand Slams said in a statement.
"The Grand Slam Board's decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams."
With the exception of the US Open, the Grand Slams had no final-set tie-breaks until three years ago.
But there were calls for change after John Isner's famous match against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, which the American won 70-68 in a fifth set after more than 11 hours of play.
The Grand Slam Board added they would review the trial before "applying for any permanent rule change".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri win comfortably; India lead 2-0 over Denmark
India took a 2-0 lead over Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie in Delhi with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri picking up straight set wins.
Novak Djokovic reveals splitting with long-time coach Marian Vajda after ATP Finals
Djokovic began working with the Slovakian coach since he was a teenager in 2006, though they split for a year in 2017.
Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna says India strong on grass court, have the edge over Denmark in upcoming clash
The upcoming two-day contest starting Friday will be the first between India and Denmark since September 1984, when the latter won 3-2.