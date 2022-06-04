Speaking after the match, Nadal said that it was only 'human' of him to feel sympathy for Zverev after his horrific injury cut short the match. He will then meet Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday.

India’s iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Team India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri have been real sports aficionados and they were quick to put out tweets post the French Open semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in Paris on Friday. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri were all praise for Rafael Nadal’s superb 'sportsman spirit' and at the same time wished Alexander Zverev a speedy recovery.

In this match, the German world number three had to pull of the French Open semi-final after trailing 7-6, 6-6 owing to a right ankle injury. Zverev was not able to exert any weight on his right leg after the incident and had to be wheeled off the court in a wheelchair. The crowd was vocal in their applause when Zverev returned to the court in crutches. Nadal was eventually declared winner of the game and now he advanced through to the final. It will be his 14th appearance and the Spaniard will be looking to clinch his 22nd Grand Slam title.

Taking to Twitter immediately after the match, Sachin Tendulkar praised Nadal’s sportsman spirit as the Spanish champion rushed across to Zverev to offer him support while he was languishing in pain. Nadal also hugged Zverev when he came back to the court in crutches.

"The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special," tweeted Tendulkar immediately after the encounter.

Former Indian captain and head coach Ravi Shastri wrote, "This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back Zverev. Rafael. Nadal - Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect."

Both Tendulkar and Shastri’s tweets went viral. The star batter's post garnered 1,600 retweets.

Speaking after the match, Nadal said that it was only "human" of him to feel sympathy for Zverev after his horrific injury cut short the match. He will then meet Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.