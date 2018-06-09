Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.24m to become third Indian to clinch gold at NCAA Track and Field Championship in USA

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar registered himself in the history books on Saturday when he cleared a jump of 2.24 metres to win the United States’ National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Track and Field Championship, becoming only the third Indian to achieve the feat.

Before Tejaswin, only two Indians have won the championship. The first Indian to win the title was Mohinder Singh Gill who went on to win five titles from 1969 to 1971 in the triple jump category. Vikas Gowda, who bid goodbye to his sports career last month was the second Indian to win a discus throw title at the event in 2006.

Shankar, who was ranked number one in the collegiate circuit jumped 2.24 in his final attempt, becoming just the fifth freshman to win the championship.

There were four athletes tied at 2.21 m and the bar was raised to 2.24 m for the final event. Shankar cleared the challenge in the final attempt, celebrating the win by thumping his chest. This win comes after a serious neck injury issue Shankar faced, making it more special for the 19-year-old.

HE DID IT! #KStateTF Tejaswin Shankar is the men’s high jump NATIONAL CHAMPION, clearing 2.24m/7-04.25 on his LAST attempt The winning jump ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oMzqgtMopo — K-State Track (@KStateTFXC) June 9, 2018

Speaking to the Kansas State's media team, an elated Shankar said, "I was really looking forward to this, so I’ll probably go to Disneyland. I’ll probably go there and spend a couple of weeks and then get back to my summer training.

“I don’t want this situation to arise next year, where I’m in a tie with three people. I really want to put out a big mark next year so that I can be an outright winner next year," he concluded.