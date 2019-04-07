Tebalu Zawude Heyi, Alemu Megertu finish first in men's, women's events as Ethiopia make clean sweep at Rome marathon

Rome: Ethiopia's Tebalu Zawude Heyi won the Rome marathon on Sunday ahead of compatriots Tesfa Wokneth and Yihunilign Adane as the east African athletics power-house swept both the men's and women's events.

Zawude Heyi clocked 2hr 8min 37sec around the Italian capital with Wokneth just behind in 2hr 9min 17sec and Yihunilign Adane timing 2hr 9min 53sec.

Ethiopia also topped the women's race with Alemu Megertu setting a new course record of 2hr 22min 52sec ahead of countrywomen Muluhabt Tsega (2.26:41) and Chaltu Negesse (2.30:45).

