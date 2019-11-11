Tearful Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taison sent off for 'unsporting behaviour' after being racially abused by Dynamo Kiev fans

Paris: Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taison on Sunday was sent off for kicking the ball at Dynamo Kiev fans after they targeted him with racist abuse.

Taison left the field in tears after his red card for "unsporting behaviour", which came when he reacted to the insults from away supporters in the 74th minute of the Ukrainian Premier League clash, at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, by first giving them the finger before kicking the ball at them.

The Brazilian, who joined Shakhtar in 2013, was consoled by Dynamo players. Countryman and teammate Dentinho also broke down in tears.

The two teams briefly left the field before the match, eventually won 1-0 by Shakhtar, was restarted.

"Racism is a disgrace, we have to fight it together, every minute and every second," said Shakhtar coach Luis Castro.

In a statement, Shakhtar said that it "categorically opposes any form of racism", adding that "nothing can justify insulting people because of their skin colour, their religion or their political opinions".

Shakhtar's win ensured they stay top of the league, two points ahead of Zorya as they hunt their fourth straight title.