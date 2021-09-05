Sports

Teachers' Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar, PT Usha, Ankita Raina extend wishes on auspicious day

Here's how athletes joined in wishing their coaches a Happy Teachers' Day.

FP Sports September 05, 2021 13:15:35 IST
Coaches across sports play a crucial role as teachers to their players. Be it the late Ramakanth Achrekar for Sachin Tendulkar, or Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, these and many other coaches have played an influential role in helping the athletes achieve greatness across the globe.

On Sunday, Teacher’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, many former and current athletes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the coaches who guided them in achieving their dreams.

Teachers, the real role models!


Tribute to PT Usha's late coach, OM Nambiar


A heart-warming message from Tendulkar

Here are more wishes:

