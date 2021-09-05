Teachers' Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar, PT Usha, Ankita Raina extend wishes on auspicious day
Here's how athletes joined in wishing their coaches a Happy Teachers' Day.
Coaches across sports play a crucial role as teachers to their players. Be it the late Ramakanth Achrekar for Sachin Tendulkar, or Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, these and many other coaches have played an influential role in helping the athletes achieve greatness across the globe.
On Sunday, Teacher’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, many former and current athletes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the coaches who guided them in achieving their dreams.
Teachers, the real role models!
There are people who achieve greatness and then there are people who help others become great. There can't be any profession more kind than this!
To all such Teachers, wish you a very happy teacher's day!#TeachersDay
— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 5, 2021
Tribute to PT Usha's late coach, OM Nambiar
First Teachers Day without my Guru Dronacharya OM Nambiar sir. Missing him dearly today, and I hold all the life lessons he’s taught me close to my heart. Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay. pic.twitter.com/fxe3R6ozaA
— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 5, 2021
A heart-warming message from Tendulkar
Learning is a never-ending process, & on #TeachersDay, I am reminded of all my gurus who have played a key role in ensuring I remain a student forever.
Forever indebted to Achrekar Sir, my brother Ajit & several others whom I continue to learn from and learn with. pic.twitter.com/jUVB4wq83l
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2021
Here are more wishes:
Happy Teacher's Day everyone!
My respectful tributes to former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/qbKdnqwZau
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021
GururBrahma GururVishnu
GururDevo Maheshwara
Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma
Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FMCYrwLzRF
— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 5, 2021
Honoring the mentors, educators and coaches on this Teacher's Day! #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/qLwM1iKUMP
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) September 5, 2021
A friend may be well reckoned as a masterpiece of nature - Emerson
But a teacher is an unparalleled masterpiece of the Creator.#HappyTeachersDay2021
— WV Raman (@wvraman) September 5, 2021
A teacher is one who not just teaches you your trade, but also ignites the spark and passion in you to always succeed the right way. Happy teachers' day to all the wonderful gurus out there. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gxHV90lb12
— Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) September 5, 2021
