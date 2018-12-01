Tata Open International Challenge: Lakshya Sen reaches second consecutive final with comeback win against Kantawat Leelavechabutr

Mumbai: Young shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the finals of the men's singles of the 11th Tata Open India International Challenge on Saturday after registering a come-from-behind win against Thailand's Kantawat Leelavechabutr.

After losing the first set, 17-year-old Sen bounced back in style and won the next two sets to book his place in the final. Sen, who has been impressive throughout the tournament, won the semi-final clash — 17-21, 21-9, 21-12. Sen has made it to the finals of the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles category, Ashmita Chaliha defeated Thailand's Chananchida Jucharoen in straight sets — 21-19, 21-19 — and made her way into the finals. Ashmita will face Vrushali Gummadi in the summit clash as the latter defeated compatriot and third seeded Mugdha Agrey in straight sets 21-11, 21-12 in the other semi-final.

Men's Singles Semi-Final: Lakshya Sen (2) (India) defeated Kantawat Leelavechabutr (Thailand) 17-21, 21-9, 21-12.

Women's Singles Semi-Final: Ashmita Chaliha (India) defeated Chananchida Jucharoen (4) (Thailand) 21-19, 21-19.

Vrushali Gummadi (8) (India) defeated Mugdha Agrey (3) (India) 21-11 21-12.

Women Doubles Semi Final: Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Rama (1) (India) defeated Rutaparna Panda and Arathi Sara Sunil (India) 21-18, 9-21, 25-23.

NG Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting (2) defeated Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP, (India) 16-21, 21-8, 21-11.