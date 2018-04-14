You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Taipei Challenger: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan heading for summit showdown after reaching semi-finals

Sports PTI Apr 14, 2018 15:13:53 IST

Taipei: India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan are heading for a summit showdown after reaching the semi-finals of the $150,000 Taipei Challenger event in Taipei.

File photo of Yuki Bhambri. AFP

File photo of Yuki Bhambri. AFP

Fourth seed Bhambri beat local qualifier Chien-Hsun Lo 6-4 6-2 while sixth seed Ramanathan dispatched third seed and World No 98 Israel's Dudi Sela with the same scoreline.

Bhambri will next face eight seed Japanese Tatsuma Ito while Ramanathan will be up against Go Soeda, also from Japan.

Both Bhambri and Ramanathan are assured of 45 ranking points each.


Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 15:13 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores