Taipei Challenger: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan heading for summit showdown after reaching semi-finals

Taipei: India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan are heading for a summit showdown after reaching the semi-finals of the $150,000 Taipei Challenger event in Taipei.

Fourth seed Bhambri beat local qualifier Chien-Hsun Lo 6-4 6-2 while sixth seed Ramanathan dispatched third seed and World No 98 Israel's Dudi Sela with the same scoreline.

Bhambri will next face eight seed Japanese Tatsuma Ito while Ramanathan will be up against Go Soeda, also from Japan.

Both Bhambri and Ramanathan are assured of 45 ranking points each.