Table Tennis World Team Championships finally canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic
The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemic.
The championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three times.
The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.
South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ohio customer leaves $5,600 tip to split among entire staff at Toledo's Souk for Christmas
The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was dining at Toledo's Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on 12 December and left the massive tip for all 28 employees, including the ones who were not working on that particular day
MPC minutes: Premature rollback of RBI policies could derail nascent growth, says Shaktikanta Das
As per the minutes, the Governor also said that the RBI will continue to respond to global spillovers to secure domestic stability with its liquidity management operations
Coca-Cola to lay off 17% global workforce as part of restructuring amid COVID-19 challenges
The Atlanta-based company said around half of the layoffs will be from the US, where Coke employs around 10,400 people