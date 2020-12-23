Sports

Table Tennis World Team Championships finally canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic

The Associated Press December 23, 2020 08:43:32 IST
Table Tennis representational image

The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemic.

The championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three times.

The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.

South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future.

Updated Date: December 23, 2020 08:43:32 IST

