Shakib Al Hasan’s dismissal in Shadab Khan’s 11th over attracted some controversy after as giving him LBW was considered to be an umpiring error.

Shakib was adjudged LBW as Shadab bowled a tossed-up delivery and it dipped as it got closer to him. The ball hit his pads and the umpire ruled him out. However, he reviewed it straight away.

The snicko showed a big spike when the ball passed the bat, but the bat hit the ground at the same time, and hence, the umpire didn’t have conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

The other aspect of the dismissal was that Shakib was more than three metres down the track, and hence the on-field decision stayed.

Considering that the southpaw had it reviewed straight away, he was sure of an inside edge and was devastated by the final call.

Watch the video here:

Bangladesh were unhappy with several umpiring decision during their match against India as well, and it continued against Pakistan. Several Pakistan fans and experts had highlighted the umpiring errors during India vs Bangladesh encounter, as a Bangladesh win on Thursday would have improved their chances of qualification.

Twitter gave Pakistan a hard time after Shakib’s LBW decision – a probable umpiring error – benefitted them on Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions –

Bangladesh and Shakib Al Hasan robbed. That looked not out. ICC=PCB — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 6, 2022

Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2022

Even Shakib Al Hasan doesn’t want to leave and he has a words with the umpires before trudging off. Shakib knows ball touched the ball. Ridiculous umpiring. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 6, 2022

Busy few days ahead for Bangladesh Cricket Board: Unhappy that umpires took no action against Virat Kohli for fake fielding Unhappy umpires ignored Shakib Al Hasan’s request to delay the restart due to a wet outfield And no doubt unhappy with Shakib lbw decision#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TnPurS97Es — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 6, 2022

