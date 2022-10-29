T20 World Cup: Centurion Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand collect two points with Sri Lanka win
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a Group 1 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday. Check out some photos from the contest.
also read
First Cricket News
Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: SL register a comprehensive win by 79 runs
Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: UAE were bowled out for 73 as Sri Lanka registered a thumping 79-run win
First Cricket News
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: SL defeat NED by 16 runs to take crucial points
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Sri Lanka clinched a win by 16 runs against Netherlands after restricting them to 146/9 in 20 overs
Photos
T20 World Cup: Captain's Day marks start of showpiece tournament in Australia; see photos
Check out photos from the Captain's Day photoshoot ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.